OR Tambo municipality commits to upgrading sewerage infrastructure

OR Tambo District Municipality planning and infrastructure portfolio head, councillor Solly Nduku during the handing over of sewage pump stations in Mthatha on Tuesday.

In good news for Mthatha residents going into 2026, the OR Tambo District Municipality is finally tackling the scourge of raw effluent running in the street.

For many years, the council has been heavily criticised by residents and businesses for its apparent inability to deal with raw sewage.

This week, the municipality announced it had initiated a project to replace ageing asbestos underground sewer lines with modern PVC infrastructure as part of an infrastructure rehabilitation programme in Mthatha and other parts of the district.

The district municipality is responsible for water and sanitation in nine towns spread across five local municipalities.

Municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said the project was not limited to the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality.

“Given the age and extent of the sewer network across the district, a complete, one-off overhaul would be financially prohibitive,” she said.

“The municipality has therefore adopted a targeted, phased approach, prioritising areas where sewer spillages pose the greatest risk to communities, public health and the environment, while progressively advancing replacement across the wider system.”

However, Kolwane could not say how much was being invested in the project.

Instead she said: “With regards to investment and timelines, the programme is implemented incrementally, with scope, funding and duration determined per phase and per location.”

“Detailed figures are confirmed as each phase is planned, budgeted and implemented in line with municipal processes.”

She described it as a long-term renewal programme instead of a single project.

The move to PVC pipes was because they met current health, safety and environmental standards.

They were also durable, corrosion-resistant and significantly helped reduce the likelihood of leaks and collapses.

Recently, the district municipality revealed it was losing about 13% of potable water due to leaks.

Kolwane said the PVC pipes were now a modern standard for sewer infrastructure, replacing materials that were no longer acceptable.

In 2022, then water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu instructed both the OR Tambo district and King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipalities to prioritise fixing sanitation infrastructure in Mthatha.

He said raw effluent spills including sewage bubbling up on street surfaces posed a serious health risk to local communities.

The district municipality later invested about R6m towards fixing at least 15 faulty sewer pumps in Mthatha.

On Monday, Kolwane said that many of the sewer lines being addressed were installed several decades ago, including during pre-1994 and transitional periods.

“Asbestos-cement pipes deteriorate over time, becoming brittle and prone to cracking and collapse, which contributes to recurring sewer spillages.

“Asbestos is no longer used or permitted, making replacement necessary to ensure safe and reliable sanitation services,” she said

“While maintenance and repairs have been undertaken over the years, the current programme represents a deliberate shift toward material replacement, rather than repeated short-term repairs, focusing first on high-impact areas while steadily extending upgrades across the district.”

She said reducing sewer spillages would help improve public health, environmental protection and living conditions, while restoring dignity in residential and business areas.

From an economic perspective, a reliable sewer system supports local businesses, investment and urban functionality, reduces emergency repair costs and creates a more stable environment for economic activity.

“Ultimately, this intervention is about more than pipes,” Kolwane said.

“It is about addressing historical infrastructure backlogs, protecting communities, and progressively rebuilding sanitation systems that are fit for both present and future needs.”

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati said the move was long overdue as the frequent raw sewage spills had turned Mthatha into an eyesore.

He said they now hoped it would help bring investor confidence back into their beloved town.

“The situation not only made the town look filthy, but the reality was that we were also subjected to a situation where we had to breathe stinking air as residents.”

Daily Dispatch