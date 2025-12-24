GIG GUIDE | Packed entertainment calendar suites range of tastes and budgets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ROCK ON: Francois van Coke, pictured, will perform with guitarist Richard Onraet at the Bay Collective in East London on Monday December 29.

Holiday excitement has officially kicked in across Buffalo City, with beaches, streets and entertainment venues filling up as holidaymakers arrive and locals settle into the familiar rhythm of the festive season.

From large-scale music events and lifestyle gatherings to markets, family outings and New Year’s Eve celebrations, the final stretch of 2025 brings a packed calendar along the coast — offering something for a range of tastes and budgets.

Readers can look forward to a busy line-up, with live music, markets, outdoor entertainment and year-end events running through to the new year.

We are also expecting several luxury passenger ships during the cruise season, which will further boost tourism activity.

Buffalo City spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the metro was expecting a busy, well-coordinated festive period, with the season projected to attract between 800,000 and one million visitors.

“The city will host at least six major music events, alongside high-profile sporting fixtures including Premier Soccer League matches, a national boxing tournament, an international cricket match and an international water polo tournament,” Fuzile said.

Live entertainment features prominently in 2025’s festive build-up, with headline music festivals sharing the calendar with touring artists, DJ-led lifestyle events and more intimate performances at restaurants, breweries and beach-side venues across East London, Beacon Bay, Nahoon, Gonubie, Chintsa and the surrounding coastal belt.

Family-friendly attractions remain a strong drawcard.

Fuzile said the Christmas Lights Park continued to be one of the city’s most popular festive attractions, offering free rides throughout the season.

“On average, we record about 26,640 train rides and 17,760 carousel rides each festive season.”

He said the coastline was central to the festive offering, with 10 beaches open across the metro, including Gonubie, Bonza Bay, Nahoon, Kidd’s Beach, Igoda, Kiwane and Eastern Beach.

“Gonubie Beach and Kidd’s Beach are Blue Flag pilot beaches, while Gonubie and Nahoon beaches are disability-friendly,” he said.

A total of 43 lifeguards — including 25 seasonal and 18 full-time staff — will be on duty, with operating hours extended until midnight.

Safety, Fuzile said, remained a top priority.

“A multi-agency safety cluster led by the South African Police Service under the command of General [Christopher] Wright has been established, supported by a Joint Operations Centre based at the Osner Hotel,” he said.

“We want visitors and residents alike to enjoy a festive, safe and memorable season in Buffalo City,” Fuzile said.

Whether it’s dancing into the early hours, browsing markets with family, catching a live show or easing into the New Year with a relaxed outdoor gathering, the festive gig guide reflects a city in full holiday mode — busy, varied and firmly focused on the coast.

Wednesday 24

The seventh annual Ecawa Music Festival takes place on Wednesday at the Mamityi Gidana Stadium in Port Alfred, from 12 midday until 4am. The line-up includes Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma, Mawhoo, Emtee, Mr Thela, and Nathi Mankayi, hosted by stars Thembinkosi Mthembu and Wiseman Mcube. Tickets start at R120 and can be purchased via the Computicket Box Office or Ticketpro, with additional fees for cooler boxes (strictly no glass). Inquiries: 083-542-8868 or 060-729-6509, or email ecawafoundation@yahoo.com, or visit the official Ecawa Music Festival Facebook page.

Thursday 25

Asante Estate in East London is hosting a Christmas buffet lunch, priced at R550 per adult and R350 for children under 10. The menu begins with a vibrant harvest table and chicken and leek soup, followed by a carvery selection of roast lamb, turkey, gammon, and roast beef, all served alongside seasonal sides and gourmet salads. To finish, guests can enjoy traditional desserts including Christmas trifle, berry cheesecake, and peppermint crisp tart. Booking is essential as seating is limited. To book, call 071-647-1010, 072- 430-2451, or 082-974-5686, or visit the Asante Estate website for more information. The estate is located at Farm 599 in Thorn Park.

Friday 26

Jack Atlantic is bringing his 2025 Eastern Cape Tour to East London this festive season, celebrating the release of his latest single, Take Me Back, with a set that blends original music and well-loved covers. He will perform at Sandbar & Restaurant in Crossways Village on Friday, from 7pm, where no fixed ticket price has been announced and patrons are encouraged to make table bookings on 079-377-1575. The tour continues in the city on Saturday, December 27, with an afternoon show at Table 58 Brewing at the Floradale Centre in Beacon Bay, starting at 2pm. Entry details for this performance have not yet been confirmed, and interested fans can contact the venue on 043-748-2815 or email info@table58brewing.co.za for booking and ticket information. For broader tour inquiries or artist bookings, Jack Atlantic can be reached via email at jackatlanticmusic@gmail.com.

Friday 26/Saturday 27

The sixth annual Exclusive All-White Event, a premier 24-hour music and lifestyle gathering, is being held on Friday at The Bridge Boutique Lodge in Zebediela. Scheduled to begin at 1pm on Boxing Day and conclude at 1pm on Saturday, the celebration features a star-studded line-up including Vusi Nova, Encore, David Mashabela, Paul Mtirara, and Vicmo. Attendees are expected to adhere to a strict dress code of “finest all-white ensemble” to match the event’s signature aesthetic. Tickets for the event start from R300 and can be secured through the Computicket Box Office. This major year-end highlight follows the brand’s recent Metro FM Heatwave Grand Finale at Emperors Palace.

Saturday 27

Soul Dance will be held at Nahoon Beach, using silent headphone technology for guided movement, and dance sessions in the natural beach environment (from 8-9am). The experience involves guided play, breathwork, and meditative movement, creating an inclusive and non-judgmental space for attendees. Tickets cost R120 per person and can be booked via Quicket or Webtickets. Inquiries: WhatsApp 083-200-5336 or 060-655-8152.

Dr Victor and The Rasta Rebels will be performing live with their full band at The Roof Top (indoor venue), along with two DJs, and a dance floor, at 6pm at Hemingways Shopping Mall in East London. Chairs and tables seating on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets from Webtickets at R450 to R500.

The Ofbeat festival is scheduled to take place at Thornwood Valley in Beacon Bay Crossing in East London. “The Final Show” is billed as a major house music event to close out 2025, with the festivities running from 5pm on Saturday until 2am the following morning. Attendees can expect a night of deep house music, with food and hubbly (hookah) available on site. Tickets for the event can be secured in advance through the Webtickets website.

The Backyard Family Retreat is an annual outdoor family event held at the Botanical Gardens in Qonce. The event, from 10am to 9pm, features a range of activities including live music, a lifestyle market, a family playground, and various entertainment options for children and teens. Ticket prices for adults range from R80 (early bird) to R120 (at the gate), and for kids, from R50 (early bird) to R80 (at the gate). For ticket delivery or stall bookings, contact the organisers on 065-982-0865.

Sunday 28

The All-Black Everything year-end party, a strictly black-tie lifestyle event, will be held at the Bougainvilla Guesthouse at 28 West Drive, Qonce. The event, running from 1pm to 4am, will feature music, fashion, and sophisticated outdoor culture. Tickets, available via Quicket, start at R150 (following a R100 early bird phase). No cash will be accepted at the gate. Attendees must adhere to an all-black dress code. A bar will be available. The venue maintains a strict policy prohibiting outside alcohol or cooler boxes.

The Cinta Country Club Summer Vibes Market is a free, family-friendly event running from 9am to 4pm on Sunday, at the Cintsa Country Club on Steenbras Drive in Chintsa East, featuring more than 120 local vendors, live music, a kids’ play area, and a cash bar. Visitors can explore a wide range of stalls offering everything from unique crafts and clothing to homemade treats and baked goods, with food vendors such as Chicca Pizza, Little India, and NK Savories providing diverse options. While entry and secure parking are free, it is recommended to bring cash as some vendors may not have card facilities, and well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome to join in the fun. Inquiries: Call Jenny at 082-657-4787 or visit the Cintsa Country Club Facebook page. Table bookings, which include a bar tab, can be reserved in advance by contacting the organisers at 072-921-3054.

Monday 29

Francois van Coke will perform an acoustic set alongside guitarist Richard Onraet at the Bay Collective in East London on Monday, starting at 8pm (doors open at 6pm). This standing-only event features stripped-down versions of his solo hits and classics, with tickets available for R250 via Quicket or R430 at the door if not sold-out. For inquiries or table bookings, contact the venue via WhatsApp at 076-151-5130, email admin@baycollective.co.za, or visit the Bay Collective Facebook page for the latest updates.

Wednesday 31

The New Year’s Eve Pizza in the Park family-oriented celebration will be held from 2pm to 7pm at Olivewood Private Estate & Golf Club, near East London. This event offers a relaxed afternoon with music and wood-fired pizzas in a scenic outdoor setting, where attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and camping chairs. Entry is priced at R50 per car, and because space is limited, booking is essential. To book, call 087-350- 4310 or email joinus@olivewoodestate.com. The estate maintains a strict policy prohibiting outside food or beverages from being brought onto the premises.

The Kwelera Ski Boat Club in East London is hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve concert, beginning at 3.30pm and featuring live music by acts such as Aerial Silks, The Worms, and The Long Forties. Tickets are priced at R150 online via Quicket or R180 at the gate, with children under 12 entering for free. Attendees can enjoy food trucks or a “bring-and-braai” set-up (no outside alcohol permitted). Inquiries: Contact club secretary Belinda, at 072-288-5790, or club chairperson John Luef, at 082-898-2316 or via email at john.luef@outlook.com.

