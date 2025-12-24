Putin has been briefed on US proposals for Ukraine peace plan, says Kremlin

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about contacts with President Donald Trump’s envoys on US proposals for a possible Ukrainian peace deal and Moscow will now formulate its position, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Trump, who says he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker, has repeatedly complained that ending the Ukraine war — the deadliest in Europe since World War 2 — has been the most elusive foreign policy aim of his presidency.

Ukraine and its European allies are worried that Trump could sell out Ukraine and leave European powers to foot the bill for supporting a devastated Ukraine after Russian forces took 12 to 17km² of Ukraine per day in 2025.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said envoy Kirill Dmitriev had briefed Putin on the trip to Miami for contact with Trump’s envoys.

Peskov refused to be drawn on Russia’s reaction to the proposals or the exact format of the documents, saying the Kremlin was not going to communicate via the media.

“All the main parameters of the Russian side’s position are well known to our colleagues from the US,” Peskov told reporters.

“Now we mean to formulate our position on the basis of the information received by the head of state and continue our contacts in the near future through the existing channels that are currently working.”

Putin has said in recent weeks his conditions for peace are that Ukraine should cede the about 5,000km² of Donbas it still controls and Kyiv should officially renounce its intention to join the Nato military alliance.

Asked about the format of the documents brought back to Moscow by Dmitriev from Miami, Peskov said it was not appropriate to speak to the media about it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in remarks to reporters released by his office on Wednesday, said Ukrainian and US delegations had inched closer to finalising a 20-point plan at the talks over the weekend in Miami.

But Zelensky said Ukraine and the US had not found common ground on demands that Ukraine cede the parts of Donbas it still controls — or on the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is controlled by Russian forces.

Reuters