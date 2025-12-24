Special provincial funeral for Springbok star Lusanda Dumke

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok star Lusanda Dumke will be laid to rest on Sunday.

The late Springbok Women blindside flanker and former Border Ladies captain Lusanda Dumke will be honoured with a special provincial funeral category two, the Eastern Cape government said on Christmas Eve.

Dumke, 28, died early last week after a battle with cancer.

She will be laid to rest at her home in Chebe Village in Centane on Sunday.

“This honour is bestowed in recognition of Dumke’s outstanding contribution to sport, particularly women’s rugby, where she proudly represented South Africa as a Women’s Springboks captain,” provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said.

“Her achievements elevated women’s sport and brought immense pride to both the Eastern Cape and the nation.

“The Eastern Cape provincial government conveys its deepest condolences to the Dumke family, friends, teammates and the broader sporting fraternity.

“The provincial government joins the people of South Africa in celebrating the life of a dedicated athlete and role model whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

Beyond her achievements in sport, Rantjie said Dumke would be remembered for her unwavering commitment to social upliftment through the Lusanda Dumke Foundation.

“She dedicated her life to empowering young people, especially young women, by expanding access to sport and instilling values of discipline, resilience and leadership,” she said.

“Her work contributed meaningfully to the transformation of sport and the advancement of gender equality.”

The East London rugby sensation, who was named SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2022, passed away last week Tuesday at 3.30am at East London’s Life St Dominic’s Hospital.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast in the Eastern Cape on the day of the funeral.

Daily Dispatch