News

US signs health agreements with four African nations, warns against nonperformance

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Businesses pricing goods and services in US dollars will cause poverty as most people earn in Zimbabwe dollars, says economic analyst Victor Bhoroma.
The US has committed almost $1.4bn across four countries, with recipients co-investing more than $900m of their own resources. File photo. (Reuters)

The US signed four new global health memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Madagascar, Sierra Leone, Botswana and Ethiopia which total nearly $2.3bn (R38.2bn) in funding, the state department said on Tuesday.

“Each MOU includes clear benchmarks, strict timelines and consequences for nonperformance, ensuring US assistance delivers results against priority disease threats and reduces long-term dependence on US assistance,” the state department said.

“Across the four MOUs, which total nearly $2.3bn, the US has committed almost $1.4bn [R23.2bn], with recipient countries co-investing more than $900m [R14.9bn] of their own resources.”

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘New’ R42m conference centre still unused — eight years on

2

NSFAS confirms release of 2026 funding eligibility outcomes

3

DJ Warras murder suspect Victor Majola appears in court as state opposes bail

4

Beach access still blocked, five months after whale washed up

5

Flood survivor marks Christmas with unbearable pain