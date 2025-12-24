US signs health agreements with four African nations, warns against nonperformance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The US has committed almost $1.4bn across four countries, with recipients co-investing more than $900m of their own resources. File photo.

The US signed four new global health memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Madagascar, Sierra Leone, Botswana and Ethiopia which total nearly $2.3bn (R38.2bn) in funding, the state department said on Tuesday.

“Each MOU includes clear benchmarks, strict timelines and consequences for nonperformance, ensuring US assistance delivers results against priority disease threats and reduces long-term dependence on US assistance,” the state department said.

“Across the four MOUs, which total nearly $2.3bn, the US has committed almost $1.4bn [R23.2bn], with recipient countries co-investing more than $900m [R14.9bn] of their own resources.”

Reuters