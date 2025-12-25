DJ killed by patron for switching off music

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 33-year-old DJ was shot dead by a patron for switching off the music at a tavern in Mpumalanga on Christmas eve. The patron then turned the gun on himself.

Police in Masoyi, near White River, were conducting a festive season operation at about 11.30pm on Wednesday when they came across a group of people exiting a tavern in Mganduzweni Trust.

When police stopped to investigate the mass exit, they discovered that a shooting had taken place inside the tavern, said police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli.

Preliminary reports found that the incident happened after the DJ, who had been entertaining the tavern patrons, stopped the music and packed up his equipment.

“The patrons are said to have insisted that he should continue playing the music because it was Christmas time,” Mdhluli said.

The DJ, however, resisted, reportedly telling the patrons it was time for the tavern to close. Despite his attempts to explain to them, tensions between him and the patrons escalated and a 28-year-old man allegedly drew a firearm and shot the DJ. He then turned the gun on himself, Mdhluli said.

“Medical personnel were summoned to the scene and unfortunately certified both individuals dead.

“A case of murder has been opened along with an inquest.”

Police confirmed that the tavern was licenced. The firearm used in the shooting has not yet been recovered.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi called for an extensive investigation to determine why someone with a firearm was allowed into the liquor premises.

“The increase in shooting incidents within liquor premises is alarming and detrimental to our society. It is very crucial that tavern owners take their responsibility to ensure safety of their patrons and employees. Failure to comply with safety regulations carries legal consequences for the owners. A life has been lost here, and we cannot allow such tragic incident without consequences,” Mkhwanazi said.

TimesLIVE