187 babies born in Eastern Cape on Christmas Day

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has welcomed the birth of 187 babies delivered across public and private health facilities in the province on Christmas Day.

Provincial health spokesperson Camagwini Mavovana said the births — recorded on 25 December — included 95 boys and 92 girls, with deliveries reported in all districts. “The highest number was recorded in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro with 53 births, followed by the OR Tambo District with 36, Alfred Nzo with 21 and Chris Hani with 21,” she said.

Mavovana said the department also acknowledged the role of health professionals who worked through the festive period. “We commend our midwives, nurses, doctors and support staff for maintaining high-quality care and ensuring safe deliveries across the province,” she said.

However, the department raised concern that 40 of the Christmas Day births were to teenage mothers aged 15 to 19. No births were recorded in the 10–14 age group.

“Teenage pregnancy remains a serious social and public health challenge in the province,” Mavovana said. “The department will continue to strengthen prevention programmes, expand access to youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health services, and intensify community education initiatives.”

She said the department would also continue working with law enforcement agencies, social development authorities, schools and community structures to ensure that cases involving abuse, exploitation or statutory offences against minors are reported and investigated.

“We remain committed to improving maternal, neonatal and child health outcomes, while intensifying efforts to prevent teenage pregnancies and provide appropriate healthcare and support services to young mothers,” Mavovana said.