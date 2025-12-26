News

South Korea prosecutor seeks 10-year jail term for ex-president Yoon, Yonhap says

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG JI
Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant.

South Korea’s special prosecutor requested a 10-year prison sentence for former president Yoon Suk Yeol on charges including obstructing attempts to arrest him after his failed bid to impose martial law, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

Prosecutors have accused the ousted president of trying to block investigators seeking to arrest him in January by barricading himself inside the presidential compound.

The request is the first jail term sought by special prosecutors over the multiple charges Yoon faces.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘New’ R42m conference centre still unused — eight years on

2

NSFAS confirms release of 2026 funding eligibility outcomes

3

DJ Warras murder suspect Victor Majola appears in court as state opposes bail

4

Beach access still blocked, five months after whale washed up

5

Flood survivor marks Christmas with unbearable pain