Manhunt after 16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Makhanda

Police have launched a manhunt after the body of 16-year-old Linomtha Skeyi was found with multiple stab wounds in Makhanda on Christmas Day.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the girl was coming from an umgidi (traditional initiation homecoming celebrations) when she was reprimanded by one of the elders on Tuesday evening at about 10pm.

She allegedly left her home after the tongue-lashing.

“Police can confirm that they are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found in an open field behind the department of social development premises at Joza in Makhanda on Christmas Day,” Nkohli said.

“The body was recovered at about 9.20am by a member of the public during a search and rescue operation, which was launched in the morning.

“She had several open wounds on the upper body.”

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects to contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Daily Dispatch