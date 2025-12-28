MEC condemns adults after video shows children drinking alcohol

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has condemned the behaviour of adults seen allowing children to drink alcohol in a video that has circulated on social media, saying the incident exposes minors to serious harm and must be urgently investigated.

The footage shows children consuming alcohol in the presence of adults — conduct Fanta described as deeply troubling and irresponsible.

“This behaviour is not only unacceptable but poses serious risks to the health and well-being of our youth,” she said. “Our children are our future. We must ensure they grow up in safe, supportive environments, free from the dangers of alcohol and other harmful substances.”

Fanta said the department had deployed social workers to investigate the incident, identify those involved and ensure the affected children receive support.

“Our primary objective is to identify the individuals involved, understand the context of the situation, and implement appropriate interventions to protect the children affected,” she said.

“We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for permitting or encouraging such behaviour are held accountable.”

The MEC warned that exposing children to alcohol undermines their development and places them at risk of addiction, health complications and potential legal consequences.

She said adults had a duty to safeguard children and model positive behaviour rather than normalising harmful activities.

The department has appealed to community members with information about the incident — including where it took place — to come forward. Reports may be made anonymously to the Department of Social Development or to local authorities.

Fanta urged communities to work together to prevent similar incidents.

“We call upon those who witnessed this incident or have information regarding where it took place to come forward,” she said. “Your cooperation is vital in addressing this issue and preventing future occurrences.”

The department will also roll out awareness campaigns targeting parents, caregivers and communities on the dangers of alcohol consumption among minors and the importance of creating safe, nurturing environments.

Fanta said addressing the problem required collective responsibility.

“It is our duty to protect our children and guide them toward brighter futures, free from the shadows of substance abuse,” she said.

Residents with information or concerns are encouraged to contact the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development.