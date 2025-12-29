Families of 14 South Africans being ‘held against their will’ in Thailand call for Dirco intervention

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

14 South Africans who went to work for an IT company in Thailand say they are being held against their will. Stock photo.

A group of 14 South Africans working as IT specialists in Thailand is reportedly being held against their will, raising urgent concerns about their safety and well-being.

Sipho Mzolo, father of Siphiwe Mthombeni, one of the stranded workers, said the group left South Africa late last year after being offered IT jobs in Thailand.

"My son left last year after a manager at his workplace recommended they go work for an IT company in Thailand. The first three to four months were fine, but after that, we could not get him on the phone," Mzolo said.

He said Mthombeni managed to call home on Friday night and revealed that conditions have worsened.

"He said they never received the money they were promised. The place where they are staying is unhygienic, and sometimes they only get food once a day. They [their employers] have taken their phones and passports, but fortunately, they managed to hide one phone," he said.

Mzolo expressed concern for his son’s safety.

"What is stressing me is that I don’t have enough details about the company he is working for. I am waiting for him to call again to get as much information as possible. When he called yesterday [Friday], I was relieved that he was at least alive," he said.

The families of the stranded workers have called for the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) to intervene and assist in securing their safe return to South Africa.

Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister of international relations and co-operation, said they had only received information about the plight of the South African men in Thailand recently.

"We are working to verify the information to assess the best way forward," he said.

