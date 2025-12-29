MEC Fanta visits families of women murdered in Makhanda

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The body of Linomtha Skeyi, 16, was found in an open field in Joza on Christmas Day.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has visited the families of two young women murdered in Makhanda, offering condolences amid growing concern about gender-based violence in the area.

The visit followed the death of 16-year-old Linomtha Skeyi, whose body was found in an open field in Joza on Christmas Day. Her killing came just a week after the murder of Lusizo Ngqumbo, deepening the sense of shock and grief in the community.

Meeting relatives of both victims, Fanta spoke of the scale of the loss. “I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by the senseless loss of these two young lives,” she said. “Linomtha and Lusizo were not just victims; they were daughters, sisters, and friends. Their deaths leave a profound void in their families and our community.”

She said the killings underlined the continuing threat posed by gender-based violence. “We must come together as a community to confront this epidemic. The brutal murders of Linomtha and Lusizo are stark reminders of the dangers that many women and girls face daily. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that such acts of violence do not go unchallenged.”

Fanta also addressed the practical needs of the bereaved families, saying state support would be made available. “We must provide not only emotional support but also practical assistance to help them navigate the challenges ahead. The Department of Social Development is committed to ensuring that the families receive the resources and counseling they need as they grieve their losses.”

Calling on residents to assist in preventing further violence, she urged vigilance and cooperation. “We encourage everyone to speak out against violence and to look out for one another. If you see something, say something. Together, we can create a safer environment for our women and children.”

As police investigations continue, Fanta said her department would work closely with law enforcement. “We will not rest until justice is served for Linomtha and Lusizo. Their lives mattered, and we must honor their memory by ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.”

She concluded by offering condolences to those affected. “May we find strength in unity as we support one another and strive for a future where all women and girls can live free from fear and violence.”