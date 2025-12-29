Suspect to appear in court after Eastern Cape policeman shot dead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 37-year-old suspect who allegedly gunned down an off-duty Eastern Cape police officer is due to appear in court on Monday.

Police Sergeant Siyabonga Magadla, 35, who was stationed in Matatiele, was killed at Hlomendlini township, Magadla administrative area in Matatiele, on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Magadla was allegedly at the suspect’s residence with acquaintances when the drama unfolded.

“It is further alleged that a 37-year-old suspect, who was known to the deceased, temporarily exited the dwelling and returned with a firearm,” Mhlakuvana said.

“A gunshot was subsequently discharged inside the house.

“Moments later, the deceased reportedly exited the house, collapsed a short distance from the entrance, after sustaining fatal gunshot injuries.”

Mhlakuvana confirmed the suspect, who was accompanied by his lawyer, handed himself over to the police on Sunday at about 10am.

He was arrested and detained.

“A pistol with one magazine containing 14 live rounds of ammunition was recovered, formally processed and seized for further investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.

“Further reports indicated that immediate efforts were made to save the officer’s life, as he was rushed to the Taylor Bequest Provincial Hospital for medical treatment but was declared deceased on arrival.

“Sergeant Magadla’s untimely and violent death constitutes a grave offence and represents a significant loss to the policing fraternity, criminal justice system and the community he faithfully served.”

A case of murder was opened and the matter was handed over to the Bizana Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks.

“The investigation is at a critical and sensitive stage, and the release of further details is therefore constrained to safeguard the integrity of the judicial process,” Mhlakuvana said.

Hawks acting provincial head Brigadier Venessa Shantelle Hastings condemned the killing of Magadla, describing it as a “senseless and unlawful act of violence”.

“The killing of a police officer, irrespective of duty status, constitutes an attack on the authority of the state, the rule of law, and the collective security of society.”

Daily Dispatch