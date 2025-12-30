Alleged cop killer to apply for bail in January

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lwazi Mlobeli, 37, appeared in the Matatiele magistrate’s court on Monday.

A man who allegedly shot dead an off-duty Eastern Cape police officer will spend New Year’s Day in custody.

Lwazi Mlobeli, 37, appeared in the Matatiele magistrate’s court on Monday facing allegations of murder.

Mlobeli handed himself over to the police on Sunday.

The matter was remanded to January 6 2026 for a formal bail application. Mlobeli was remanded in custody.

Police Sergeant Siyabonga Magadla, 35, was killed at Hlomendlini township, Magadla administrative area in Matatiele on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Magadla was allegedly at the suspect’s residence with acquaintances when the incident happened.

Mhlakuvana confirmed the suspect, who was accompanied by his lawyer, handed himself over to the police on Sunday at about 10am.

He was arrested and detained.

“A pistol with one magazine containing 14 live rounds of ammunition was recovered, formally processed and seized for further investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.

Further reports indicated that immediate efforts were made to save the officer’s life, as he was rushed to the Taylor Bequest Provincial Hospital for medical treatment but was declared dead on arrival.

A case of murder was opened and the matter was handed over to the Bizana Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks.

Hawks acting provincial head Brigadier Venessa Shantelle Hastings condemned the killing of Magadla, describing it as a “senseless and unlawful act of violence”.

