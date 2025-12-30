BCM announces road closures over new year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BCM has announced several road closures ahead of the new year celebrations, including John Bailie Road, which will be closed at the Esplanade.

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has announced a series of road closures and traffic management measures to be implemented across coastal and recreational areas during the New Year period, citing the need for public safety, orderly traffic flow and crowd control.

The arrangements will apply during peak beach attendance times and will be enforced by municipal traffic services, law enforcement, security services and the South African Police Service.

In Quigney, extensive closures will be in place from 05h30 to 18h00 on 31 December 2025 and 1 January 2026. Affected intersections include Inverleith Terrace and the Esplanade, Cadwalan Street and Aquarium Road, Longfellow Street and Marine Terrace, Moore Street and Marine Terrace, Buffalo Park Drive and John Bailie, Mc Janet Drive and John Bailie, Link Road and Marina Glen, and Moore Street and Fitzpatrick Road. Additional closures may be introduced further along these roads depending on traffic volumes.

John Bailie Road will be closed at the Esplanade. Parking will be available at Buffalo Park Drive and the Old Caravan Park. Once these facilities reach capacity, access will be restricted at Buffalo Park Drive and Commercial Road.

In Beacon Bay, Nyala Road at Kiaat Road will be closed on 1 January 2026 between 05h30 and 18h00. Officers will ensure that private entrances remain unobstructed and that no fires are made on sidewalks, except in designated areas.

Gonubie will see closures at Riverside Road and Cane Street, Recreation Road and Meier Street, Gonubie Main Road and White Street, and Ocean Way and Smith Street during the same hours on 1 January. Ocean Way will only be closed once other areas are full, after which access will be limited to residents.

In Westbank, Potters Pass at Fullers Bay will be closed, with an additional closure at Potters Pass and the R72 to be implemented once the Fullers Bay area reaches capacity. At Nahoon Reef, closures will affect Epson Road and Nahoon Reef Road, as well as Beach Road and Rosyth Street.

At Kidds Beach, the police will monitor the main entrance and patrol the beach area.

Active patrols will be conducted in areas including Buffalo Park Drive, Fitzpatrick Road, Fleet Street, the Esplanade, Currie Street, Beach Road, Nahoon Reef Road, Gonubie, Beacon Bay, Leaches Bay, Gulu, Kidds Beach and the wider Quigney area.

The municipality has stated that no vehicles will be permitted to enter cordoned-off areas except for emergency services, and that vehicles causing obstructions will be towed. Officers will provide point duty where required, while all incidents are to be reported to the Joint Operations Centre, which will oversee operational decisions.

Residents and visitors have been advised to plan their travel, follow traffic instructions and cooperate with enforcement officials. Traffic control services can be contacted on 043 7059333 or 043 7059328, and the police on 0860010111.