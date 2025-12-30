Felix Hlophe breaks silence with emotional apology after being pulled off air

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Felix Hlophe apologised for his actions and admitted he was struggling to cope with the consequences of the situation.

Shortly after being pulled off air by Gagasi FM, popular radio personality Felix Hlophe has issued a heartfelt apology to his loved ones and fans after the circulation of a viral video showing him in a heated argument with his wife, Tracy Hlophe.

The video, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, sparked widespread public reaction and concern, leading to the station taking him off air as the matter unfolded.

Felix's post on Facebook story (Facebook)

Taking to social media, a visibly remorseful Felix acknowledged his wrongdoing and expressed deep regret over the incident. In an emotional message, he apologised for his actions and admitted he was struggling to cope with the consequences of the situation.

“Friends, I’m still standing. Barely though. I messed up. Ngiyazisola. I’ll do better. Ngicela uxolo. Ey Kuningi. Nginamahloni. Ngiyaxolisa kunina nonke. I doubt I’ll ever be able to face you. Ngiphelelwe umhlaba,” he wrote.

Translated the message reads: “Friends, I’m still standing. Barely though. I messed up. I’m sorry. I’ll do better. I beg your pardon. Oh my. I’m ashamed. I apologise to all of you. I doubt I’ll ever be able to face you. I’ve lost my world.”

Felix’s apology was met with mixed reactions online, with some fans offering support and encouragement while others criticised his behaviour and called for accountability, particularly given his public profile.

At the time of publication, Gagasi FM had not released a detailed statement outlining the long-term implications regarding his position at the station. The matter remains a topic of intense public discussion as fans await further developments.