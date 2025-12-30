Metro reopens Gonubie Beach after sewage spill repairs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gonubie Beach has been reopened for bathing after municipal teams resolved recent sewage spill incidents and water-quality tests confirmed the area is safe, Buffalo City Metro (BCM) said on Tuesday.

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the municipality “prioritises the health, safety and well-being of all residents and visitors, particularly in relation to the protection of our coastal and marine environments”.

A sewage spill was first reported at the beach on Saturday, prompting a municipal investigation that found a sewer blockage. This was cleared on Sunday, but a second minor spill later the same day was traced to a broken sewer pipe. Fuzile said the fault “was immediately prioritised, and repairs were successfully completed on Monday”.

Follow-up sampling confirmed there was no E.coli contamination and the beach was declared safe to reopen after further monitoring of the system.

“Following the completion of the necessary repairs and close monitoring to ensure optimal system functionality, BCM authorised the official reopening of Gonubie Beach to bathers after confirming that conditions were safe and stable,” Fuzile said.

He thanked residents and beachgoers for their patience during the temporary closure, saying the precautionary measures, though inconvenient, were necessary to “prevent potential health risks and safeguard the natural environment”.

Fuzile said all 12 municipal beaches are currently open and operational, and urged the public to report any suspected sewer spills or environmental concerns through official channels to ensure a swift response.

