Police investigate alleged supply of alcohol to minors in Ngqamakhwe

Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating the alleged supply of alcohol to minors after a video circulated online showing children drinking on Christmas Day.

Ngqamakhwe police opened a criminal case after the footage went viral. On Tuesday, 30 December 2025, investigators traced the incident to a household in the Khothane Administrative Area, Santini Location, Ngqamakhwe.

According to police, the incident allegedly involved five children: one aged 12, two aged 11 and two aged eight.

A case docket has been registered for contravention of the National Liquor Act (Act 59 of 2003), specifically relating to the supply or making available of alcohol to minors. No arrests have been made at this stage. Once the investigation is complete, the docket will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision on how to proceed.

A South African Police Service spokesperson said: “The South African Police Service views this incident in an extremely serious light. The National Liquor Act exists to protect the well-being of children, and any person found to be facilitating underage drinking will face the full might of the law. We appeal to parents, guardians, and community members to act responsibly and prioritise the safety of children at all times.”