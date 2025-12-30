Popular East London beach closed due to sewage spills ahead of New Year’s celebrations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Just hours before revellers usher in the New Year with a bang, East London’s Gonubie Beach has been temporarily closed after sewage spills sparked safety concerns.

The popular beach was closed on Sunday after reports of minor sewage spills.

Buffalo City Metro ward 29 councillor Val Knoetze confirmed the closure in a social media post on Monday afternoon.

“The beach was closed yesterday [Sunday] by lifeguards as a precautionary measure following reports of minor sewage spills in the area,” she said.

“The lifeguards closed the beach but did not consult BCMM [Buffalo City Metro Municipality].”

Knoetze has since liaised with lifeguards and the sanitation department to get more details on the situation.

After an investigation by the sanitation officials, it was revealed the spills were minimal and posed no risk to swimmers as they were far from the beach.

Knoetze said the small amount of overflow would not have reached the beach and the closure was not deemed necessary by the sanitation officials.

“Despite this assessment, because the beach was already closed, water testing is now required as per standard protocol,” she said.

“Samples were taken today [Monday] and results are expected tomorrow [Tuesday].

“The beach will remain closed until the test results confirm it is safe to reopen.

“I will update you as soon as the results are available and the beach can be reopened.”

The Dispatch has reached out to metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile for comment.

Daily Dispatch