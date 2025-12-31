News

IN PICS | New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the world

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is illuminated white during the 'Moment of Unity', a one-minute pause to reflect on the deadly mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on December 14, during New Year's Eve celebrations, in Sydney, Australia, on December 31 2025. (Hollie Adams)

The world bids farewell to 2025 on Wednesday night. Here’s a look at some of the festivities and preparations from various parts of the world, including Australia, Thailand and New Zealand.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘New’ R42m conference centre still unused — eight years on

2

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala transferred to eBongweni Correctional Facility

3

Basic education department rejects social media claims of ECD bursaries for matriculants

4

MEC condemns adults after video shows children drinking alcohol

5

Man missing at Glen Eden while Good Samaritans rescue Port Alfred swimmer