Nhlanhla Mafu, Zola 7, Professor and Lamiez set Birchwood alight

Songstress Nhlanhla Mafu, best known as a member of the multi-award-winning group Mafikizolo, is set to kick off the new year with a show-stopping performance at the Exclusive White New Year’s Day Gardens at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday.

The glamorous event promises a memorable start to the year, boasting an exciting and diverse line-up of top local talent. Joining Nhlanhla on stage will be Zola 7, Professor, Dumi Mkokstad, DJ Onny, Lamiez, DJ Young, Master Sizwe, Zan D, and many more.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nhlanhla shared her excitement about welcoming the new year through music and performance.

“It feels amazing to start a year with a performance when we’ve just walked into a new year. For me, it means possibility and excitement. A new year means a new start, being given a chance by God to start over,” she said.

Known for her powerful vocals and timeless hits with Mafikizolo, Nhlanhla’s performance is expected to bring nostalgia and inspiration to fans as they celebrate fresh beginnings.

With its all-white theme, star-studded line-up and uplifting performances, the Exclusive White New Year’s Day Gardens is shaping up to be the perfect way for music lovers to welcome the year ahead.