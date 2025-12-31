Nine dead in multi-vehicle crash near Ngcobo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A multi-vehicle crash on the R61 near Ngcobo on Wednesday morning claimed nine lives.

Nine people have died and eight others sustained various injuries, following a horrific multi-vehicle crash on the R61 near Ngcobo on Wednesday morning.

Transport province spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the accident occurred at around 10am on Wednesday near Beyele village, on the R61 road between Ngcobo and Cofimvaba.

“It is reported that three vehicles were involved in the crash, two of which collided head-on. The vehicles involved include a Toyota minibus taxi, a Toyota Avanza, and a GWM Steed bakkie.

“The Toyota minibus taxi, carrying 16 occupants, was travelling from Ngcobo town towards surrounding rural areas. The Toyota Avanza, with four occupants, was allegedly travelling from the Cofimvaba direction,” said Binqose.

He said all four occupants of the Toyota Avanza and five occupants of the Toyota minibus taxi were declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical services.

“One additional victim succumbed to injuries upon arrival at All Saints Provincial Hospital in Ngcobo.

“Eight injured occupants from the Toyota minibus taxi were transported to All Saints Provincial Hospital for further medical treatment.

“The third vehicle, a GWM Steed bakkie, sustained damage due to the impact dynamics of the collision. No injuries were reported,” he said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

A case of culpable homicide will be opened at the Ngcobo police station.

Daily Dispatch