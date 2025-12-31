WATCH | SANDF intercepts 1,174 illegal Zimbabweans in Limpopo amid tense confrontation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SANDF troops train at the Lohatla military base in the Northern Cape. File photo.

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) apprehended 1,174 undocumented Zimbabwean nationals attempting to enter the country through illegal border crossings in Limpopo.

Photographs and footage from the operation show hundreds, including men, women carrying toddlers, and older children moving in long, orderly columns through the bushveld under military supervision. Soldiers from the 1 South African Tank Regiment flanked the procession.

The SANDF described last Friday’s situation as uncharacteristically aggressive, with some attempting to resist authorities. During the operation, Rifleman TM Mokoena sustained a stab wound to his forearm while defending himself from an attempted assault. He received immediate treatment from SANDF medics and is reported to be in stable condition.

“Rifleman Mokoena sustained a stab wound to his forearm while defending himself against an undocumented person who attempted a life-threatening assault,” the SANDF said in a statement.

All intercepted were handed over safely to the South African Immigration Services for further processing. The Defence Intelligence Services has taken over the investigation.

Col Dikgabane Herold Tladi, officer commanding Joint Tactical Headquarters Limpopo, commended the soldiers for their restraint and professionalism and wished Rifleman Mokoena a speedy recovery.

TimesLIVE