Win Big with Daily Dispatch and Ronnies Motors

From 14 April to 6 June 2025, stand a chance to drive away in a brand-new Suzuki Fronx GLX M/T – bold, dynamic, and ready to turn heads!
How to enter:
Grab your Daily Dispatch, fill in the entry form inside, and you could drive away in your dream car.
Want to boost your chances? New subscribers who pay upfront for six months will receive five entries into the competition. Those who sign up and pay for a full year will receive twelve entries.
Entry points:
Entry forms can be dropped off at the below entry points:
EAST LONDON
- Spargs Superspar
- Vincent Superspar
- SupersSpar - Amalinda SuperSpar
- Berea Superspar
- SuperSpar - Gonubie SuperSpar
- OK FOODS CAMBRIDGE
- SUPERSPAR Nahoon
- Pick n Pay - Greenfields Family
- Spar Crossways
- Ok Foods Kidds Beach
- Southernwood Superspar
- OK Grocer Bonza Bay
- Cambridge Spar
- Highway Superspar
- Buffalo Flats Spar
- Mdantsane Superspar
- Riverbend Spar
- Berea Gardens
- DD Offices Beacon Bay
- Nicks Taxi Rank - EL
- Suzuki East London
- Ronnies Motors Mercedes Benz
QONCE
- Dhaysans
- Super Spar - Nicks Foods
- Pick n Pay - King Williams Town (EF16)
- Checkers King Williams Town - Metlife
- Star King William's Town
KOMANI
- SuperSpar - Protea SuperSpar
- Superspar - Queenstown Superspar
- The Rep Office
- Suzuki Queenstown
MTHATHA
- Mthatha Pick n Pay EF06
- Superspar - Savoy
- SuperSpar - Spags Madiera SuperSpar
- Suzuki Mthatha
PORT ALFRED
- Talk of the Town
Competition Rules:
- Arena Holdings Group, Ronnies Motors Group, Ronnies dealers, employees, sponsors and their immediate families may NOT enter.
- This competition is open to all persons 18 years and older.
- Winners agree to be photographed for the purpose of publicity.
- The judges’ decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Only original copies of the entry form that appear in the Daily Dispatch will be accepted.
- The competition closes at 17h00 on 6 June 2025.
- NO LATE ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED.
- You may enter as many times as you wish to increase your chances of winning.
- Entries can be delivered to any Daily Dispatch satellite office including the Daily Dispatch offices in East London, The Rep office in Queenstown, and Talk of the Town in Port Alfred. The office hours for Talk of the Town in Port Alfred, the Rep in Queenstown, and Daily Dispatch in East London are Monday – Friday, 08h00-16h30.
- The entry box at the Daily Dispatch office in Quenera Drive, Beacon Bay is accessible 24/7.
- The operating hours for participating car dealerships are Mondays-Fridays, 08h30-17h30, and Saturdays 08h30-13h00 and includes Suzuki East London, Queenstown and Mthatha, Ronnies Motors Mercedes Benz, and Star Motors in King Williams Town.
- The winner will be contacted telephonically and announced in Daily Dispatch newspaper on Friday, 20 June 2025.
- The car image displayed may be different from the prize car awarded to the winner.
- Anyone who signs up for the 6-month print subscription to Daily Dispatch during the competition promotion period from 14 April 2025 until 6 June 2025 and pays up front, will receive five complimentary entries into the Win-A-Car competition; pay up front for the 12-month subscription and receive 12 complimentary entries.
- The prize is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash.
- By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted for future promotions of Arena Holdings.
In the market for a new car? Visit www.ronnies.co.za
