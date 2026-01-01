New year brings fresh interns, babies at Frere

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape Social Development and acting health MEC Bukiwe Fanta welcomed more than 860 new intern doctors and community service doctors to the province, and celebrated the arrival of dozens of New Year babies at Frere Hospital on Thursday.

In total, 869 community service personnel and interns have been allocated to the province. Of these, 745 are expected to assume duty on 1 January, while a further 124 professional nurses will begin community service in April.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony, Fanta said: “We are thrilled to have these talented intern doctors join our healthcare system. Their energy, passion, and fresh perspectives are invaluable assets as we continue to strive for excellence in healthcare delivery. These young doctors will not only gain essential experience but will also contribute to the well-being of our communities.”

During the visit, the MEC also acknowledged the birth of 62 babies across the province by 11am on New Year’s Day. Eleven of the births were to teenagers aged between 15 and 19, underscoring what the department described as persistent challenges related to teenage pregnancy.

Fanta said: “While we celebrate the joy of new life, we must also acknowledge the challenges that come with it, especially for young mothers. It is crucial that we provide adequate resources and support systems to ensure that these young women can successfully navigate motherhood while continuing their education and personal development.”

She added that the department would continue to roll out programmes aimed at educating and empowering young people on reproductive health and responsible parenting. “We must equip our youth with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed choices. By doing so, we can help reduce the rates of teenage pregnancies and ensure that young mothers have access to the support they need,” she said.

Fanta also called on communities to support young mothers and their children. “It takes a village to raise a child, and we must all play our part in ensuring that these young families receive the support and love they need to thrive,” she said.