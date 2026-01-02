Somalia says it killed 29 al-Shabaab militants with international support

Somalia’s armed forces have killed 29 al-Shabaab militants in the town of Jabad Godane in southeastern Somalia in coordination with international partners, the defence ministry said on Thursday.
Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2007 in a bid to topple the internationally backed central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of sharia law.
The ministry said on X it also destroyed vehicles and weapons “intended for use in terrorist attacks against civilians” through airstrike operations in the Middle Shabelle region conducted overnight.
“The ministry of defence extends its appreciation to international partners for their continued support in security cooperation, intelligence sharing and operational enablement in the fight against terrorism,” it said but did not specify which partners it was referring to.
Reuters
