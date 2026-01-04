Police nab two suspects for alleged rape of 14-year-old

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The victim was allegedly raped by two men at her neighbour's house where she went to charge her cellphones.

Two male suspects aged 17 and 21 are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Limpopo last week.

The two suspects were apprehended by the Makhado family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit on Sunday. The rape allegedly took place in Pfananani village on Monday night.

“It is alleged that the victim went to a neighbour’s house intending to charge two cellphones and found him busy cooking outside the house and asked permission,” police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

The neighbour granted her permission to charge the cellphones and while he was sitting down with a male friend, the two suspects allegedly entered the house.

The suspects, who were allegedly drunk, started to harass her and forcefully took the cellphones to one of the bedrooms to be charged there.

“The victim was allegedly taken to one of the bedrooms and raped by the two suspects as the neighbour and his friend went outside to check on the food they were cooking,” Ledwaba said.

The two suspects immediately fled the scene on foot.

The incident was immediately reported at the local police station.

“A massive manhunt for the suspects was activated and that led to their apprehension in Pfananani village in the Tshitale policing area on Saturday.”

They are expected to appear before the Tshitale magistrate’s court on Monday to face rape charges.

TimesLIVE