Communities urged to intensify fight against teen pregnancy

The department of women, youth and persons with disabilities (DWYPD) has called on communities, parents, teachers and young people to intensify efforts to prevent teenage pregnancy, warning the trend continues to undermine the health, education and future prospects of young South Africans.

The department said teenage pregnancy remains a serious social and developmental challenge.

The call follows figures released by the health department on New Year’s Day, which showed a sharp rise in the number of teenage mothers who delivered babies at public health facilities on the first day of the year.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the department was concerned about the increase.

“The department is concerned about an increase in teen mothers. More than 160 teenage girls are among mothers who delivered bundles of joy on New Year’s Day, compared with just over 80 teen mothers recorded on New Year’s Day in 2025,” said Mohale.

A total of 1,669 babies were safely delivered on New Year’s Day 2026 across the country’s public health facilities, an increase from the 1,448 deliveries recorded on the same day last year.

The department calls for stronger collaboration with government, NGOs and other societal stakeholders, including parents, to implement health interventions targeted at girls and young women together with their counterparts — Foster Mohale, health department spokesperson

On Christmas Day 1,668 babies were delivered nationwide, which was 308 more than the 1,360 births on Christmas Day in 2024.

Addressing teenage pregnancy requires a co-ordinated approach across sectors, said Mohale.

“The department calls for stronger collaboration with government, NGOs and other societal stakeholders, including parents, to implement health interventions targeted at girls and young women together with their counterparts,” he said.

Young people should be encouraged to make greater use of sexual and mental health services available at Youth Friendly Zones at primary health-care facilities, he said.

“These are designed to provide safe, youth-friendly spaces with confidential health services to empower them and offer alternatives for healthier futures.”

He stressed the importance of strengthening sexual and reproductive health education to reduce unintended pregnancies.

“This requires collaborative efforts by all stakeholders to intensify awareness campaigns on sexual and reproductive health, which includes family planning, to empower adolescent girls and young women with health education to make well-informed health choices. This could also reduce the number of unsafe and life-threatening abortions,” he said.

The department warned that adolescent pregnancy often leads to:

interrupted schooling;

higher dropout rates;

limited economic opportunities; and

increased vulnerability to poverty and gender-based violence.

“The outcomes affect not only young girls, but also young boys, families and communities at large,” the department said.

Protecting young people from early and unplanned parenthood is about safeguarding their rights, dignity and future. Our children deserve opportunities to learn, grow and thrive without being forced into adult responsibilities too early — Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities

It emphasised preventing teenage pregnancy is a shared responsibility.

“Teenage girls must be empowered with knowledge, self-confidence and support to make informed decisions about their bodies and futures. Equally, teenage boys must be engaged to understand that responsibility, respect and accountability are central to healthy relationships and life choices,” the department said.

The department urged young people to:

prioritise education and long-term goals;

delay sexual activity until they feel mentally and emotionally ready;

resist peer pressure;

report coercion or abuse;

seek guidance from trusted adults and health professionals; and

access accurate, age-appropriate sexual and reproductive health information from clinics, schools and credible sources.

Women, youth and persons with disabilities minister Sindisiwe Chikunga called on parents and caregivers to create safe spaces for open and honest conversations with young people, while schools and community structures were urged to strengthen life skills education and youth development programmes.

The department said the call aligns with government commitments under:

the National Development Plan;

the National Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Framework; and

the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

“The frameworks recognise early prevention and youth empowerment are key to breaking cycles of vulnerability,” the department said.

“Protecting young people from early and unplanned parenthood is about safeguarding their rights, dignity and future. Our children deserve opportunities to learn, grow and thrive without being forced into adult responsibilities too early,” said Chikunga.

The department said it is committed to working with all sectors of society to empower young people, promote responsible behaviour and ensure every young person can reach their full potential.

TimesLIVE