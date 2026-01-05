East London women accused of raping boy drop bail bid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The accused return to court on Tuesday after their case was postponed for further investigation.

For the second time since their arrest in November, two East London women accused of raping a boy have abandoned their applications for bail.

The pair, aged 29 and 27, appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court on Monday, where their application was due to be heard.

But as proceedings started, their lawyer indicated that they had opted to abandon their bid for bail. No further explanation was given. The state is opposing bail.

The women are accused of raping an 11-year-old boy at an informal settlement near King Phalo Airport in East London.

They abandoned their initial application in November but indicated their intention to reapply for bail during an appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court on December 31.

The boy, while playing with friends, was allegedly lured to one of the women’s shacks and sexually assaulted.

The case has sparked outrage and disbelief among residents, who have called for justice and better protection for children in vulnerable communities.

It is understood that on December 31, one of the women had finished testifying on why she should be released on bail, while the other was halfway through her testimony.

They will be back in the dock on Tuesday after their case was postponed for further investigation.

Outside court, EFF East London cluster chair Tshepo Mohapi said the party was glad the accused had abandoned their application.

“This is an incident we don’t want, and for it to be [allegedly] done by females is unheard of. We will be here again tomorrow (Tuesday) to ensure that justice is served.

“We hope that the child will be taken to social workers and all those things.” Mohapi said.

Daily Dispatch