Eastern Cape initiation death toll rises to 23

The death toll among initiates in the Eastern Cape has risen to 23.

Authorities are also shocked by the loss of seven traditional nurses (amakhankatha) in separate incidents, including lightning strikes, stabbing, suicide, and a hut fire.

Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima told the Daily Dispatch on Monday that the numbers we alarming.

“Most initiates died from dehydration, septicemia, suicide, drowning, while two succumbed to assault injuries. “’Matanzima said.

He said traditional leaders and other stakeholders including government departments, SAPS and non profit organisation were working hard to prevent further deaths.

Matanzima it was also shocking that’s so many traditional nurses died, with three of them struck by lightning.

The 2025 summer initiation season will be official closed on January 15.

Monitoring teams area still on their ground to ensure that we are not loosing any other life. They fatality is already shocking, 23 young lives lost is such a disaster. Even one lost life is too many hence we were aiming for zero death. We convey message of condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to those still In hospitals," he said

This season, around 40,000 boys underwent initiation.

Many initiates are expected to graduate from initiation schools across to the province this weekend as academic schools are about to be opened the the 2026 academic year.

Thirty-four initiates died In the 2024 summer season.

Matanzima said communities must work with authorities today ensure that no more initiates or traditional nurses die.

