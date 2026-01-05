Fight against GBV has to be stepped up after ‘devastating year’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Almost 100 teachers from the province were reported to the SA Council for Educators (SACE) for misconduct — including sexual assault and corporal punishment — over the past two financial years, with sexual offences making up the largest share of cases.

As SA enters 2026, activists and community leaders say the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) will require stronger systems, greater protection for children and sustainable funding — after a year in which NGOs struggled to survive and serious accountability failures were exposed.

In 2025, the GBVF sector was hit hard by the cessation of US funding, forcing many organisations to scale back or close, even as the presidency declared GBVF a national crisis.

The Dispatch reported extensively on cases involving children, including sexual assaults by teachers across the Eastern Cape. Some of those implicated were dismissed.

“One of the highlights of the year is that gender-based violence has now been declared a national crisis.” — Lesley-Ann Forster

In one incident, a pupil was raped by her teacher during a school camp; the teacher has since been dismissed.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said the year was marked by “shocking news almost every day”.

Communities often packed courtrooms in support of victims, he said, but left “with a big disappointment when the court decides to grant bail”.

“Even in schools, children are not safe,” he said, referring to pupils protesting over alleged harassment by teachers.

In October, three convicted sex offenders — listed on the national register — were still teaching in Joe Gqabi and Amathole East.

They were dismissed three weeks later. Majola said the case exposed systemic failures.

“When a government employee is convicted and sentenced, the system should talk to each other… all benefits should stop,” he said.

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department was working with SACE and social partners to combat this issue and ensure those found guilty “face the wrath of the law”.

GBVF activists described 2025 as a devastating year.

Dr Lesley Ann Foster, of Masimanyane Women’s Rights International, said there had been horrendous spikes in rapes and murders, even as activism and public awareness increased.

“One of the highlights of the year is that gender-based violence has now been declared a national crisis,” she said.

But she warned that the withdrawal of US funding “kicked us very hard … many NGOs suffered and many have closed down”.

Xolamzi Sam, of the Eastern Cape Men’s Movement, said co-ordinated government and NPO efforts had helped reduce some reported cases, but warned that institutions that employed known sexual offenders should be held criminally liable.

“It’s a serious concern that teachers are found wanting when it comes to protecting children,” he said.

He said constitutional limits on publishing the sex-offenders register complicated prevention efforts, as public disclosure could trigger vigilantism and stigma.

Siyamthanda Ndlela, of the Indlezana Yezwe Foundation, said 2025 exposed serious failures in enforcing child-protection laws.

“In the Eastern Cape, teachers were found guilty of sexually violating learners, while others continued teaching despite appearing on the National Register for Sex Offenders … only removed after sustained pressure and public exposure,” he said.

“Until the register is made accessible and institutions are held legally accountable for noncompliance, children will remain at risk.

“The fight against GBV demands transparency, decisive enforcement and zero tolerance — not reactive action after harm has already occurred.”

