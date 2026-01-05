Off-duty female cop fights off armed ‘hijackers’ in Humansdorp

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An off-duty female police constable managed to fight off two armed men who allegedly tried to hijack her in Humansdorp at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said one of the suspects was arrested after the incident.

The 18-year-old is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted hijacking, attempted kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

A replica firearm was also recovered.

“It is alleged that on Sunday at about 5.20pm, two men armed with firearms attempted to hijack an off-duty female officer, and force her into her vehicle’s boot (cargo area) outside a shop at the corner of Du Plessis Street and Main Road in Humansdorp.

“Following a struggle, and the arrival of private armed response and SAPS patrol vehicles, one suspect was apprehended, but the second suspect managed to flee,” Nkohli said.

Police urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the second suspect to contact the investigating officer, Detective-Warrant Officer Zuan Nepgen on 081-234-7783 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

