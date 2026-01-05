Sweeping out the old year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ahhhh. January.

Best time of the year. All the BS has been worked out of the system and, though it’s time to return to the cauldron we call economic life, there’s a few more days, a few more hours, to savour.

I had to look hard to find the old laptop hidden from would-be skebengas. All the old glitches are here, the promises, unkept, of maintenance.

However, even as I remember where the fingers fit the keys, there’s this fine feelng of another halcyon day tomorrow – glassy seas off Chintsa, small swell, some styling high cloud, a few pieces of mega popcorn cloud exploding off the ocean or land in long, mutant tendrils.

There’s been camping and chomping, and klomping to the beach and back, swimming, ah so much swimming, rain on the tent, all night, and another night or two.

You will never find a bed as comfortable as a Buccs mattress in a cute little waterproof one-man Saffer tent (as opposed to three smaller people on the spec), the rain plopping and clattering for hours while you are dry, cozy and free.

There is this mood in January, a sense of lightness in being, and it’s definitely unforgettable. I look out for it every year as we turn from the end of trauma (work), the rise of holiday to the crescendo of Christmas, to the hangover and explosions of midnight, turning point from old to new, all the terrified animals and PTSD soldiers from the civil war, and on to early January.

It is normally a time for reading for me, as friends know. I read very little that is not news. I am over the hump in George Monbiot and Peter Hutchison’s epic little thriller, The Invisible Doctrine, which charts the rise and rise of neo liberal capitalism, and of course, the fall of all the rest of us in the 99% bracket, and the crashing and burning of the ecology, basicallly our life system.

Yeah, the authors are talking about new systems where people, actual people, have a say in how their lives are ruled.

Odd that, as we watch a bunch of seriously weird right-wing populists bang on about their superior plans and plots. It is the age of hubris, propaganda which is just sommer big fat lies. The butchering of human rights and democracy.

But let me take a sliver of my canabis-infused Hoot, Hoot Jellies – a Christmas present, I kid you not - and look to what these cool guys are saying.

We can live differently, they postulate. And how different it was this morning as we set off as a merry klomp from Orient and splooshed all the way to Eastern Beach, all the famous landmarks sliding by – the Wimpy cup on their new wall, “Hotel Gaza” (looks like a shell when right through it, solid old Kennaway), a knight on an old brick horse pointing to the harbour and Reef, the aquarium, still standing like Venice, that awesome deck where you eat zarms right out in the ocean, never to be repaired, a 1994 dream closed to the public like most of those fine dreams. And on to the new cement wall where the sea ate the Esplanade, finally Osners, Windmill and Sugar Shack.

But now we are moeg. My 70-year-old super trooper B is not wearing her wetsuit gloves and is getting cold and a bit slow. Early signs of hypothermia, my over-active brain shouts, and another in our group has that odd feeling that dizziness might be approaching.

Time to head back and it was a little edgy. Barbs is a stoic. Those arms keeping chopping the surface. We need to head out to sea to avoid a large slab which has once had a wave dump a swimmer who landed on their hands and knees on the living rock, but not too much shredding.

The water is cold. Again. Always cold, 13°, 14°, 16° – where is that blazing 24° Agulhas torrent so beloved of cyclones like Freddie which bounced about between Madagascar and three African countries for the longest time from February to March in 2023? Climate and weather watchers are gawping at “tropical disturbance Grant” which is heading for Madagascar.

In our overheated oceans, these spinning storms can ratchet up quickly to cyclone status.

Our weather is bonkers. All summer, La Nina, back for the sixth time, has sent wild storms down the east of SA, while the west is dry and hot. That is the climate change prediction from many years ago.

It feels odd to be living on the border of these systems – hot and sunny towards Buffalo City, and boiling with cloud to the north and east.

In Buccs camp, the dorter ran into the rain in the middle of a fetid storm, its underbelly red-mauve like an enraged Mozambican spitting cobra. Lightening cracked on the hills above Chintsa East. Our most festive and active camper, Bennie Heynike, has an app that photographs actual strikes. It is recording ahead of you, and then dumping the pics. So when you press the trigger, it captures the bolt happening a split second before. Simply amazing.

He and bud Charlie are out there, climbing through the forest, out on bikes, bathing, hiking with families, taking part in so many fun activities at Buccanneers.

Top of the list is Sal Price’s Christmas dinner. We felt so at home at this all-Eastern Cape creative feast. If you are ever at a loss at Christmas, this is the place where you feel welcomed and the views down the estuary to the sea are gasp-worthy.

On New Year’s Day, after a wild cold swim off Chintsa beach and a session in the jacuzzi with friends, I stroll past closed shops in the Chintsa East village to the picnic spot to observe the great holiday migration.

I love the tradition. How many kids have memories of braais and swims at the ocean on this special day.

As I stroll through the biggest picnic of the year, all I see is happiness and enjoyment.

No booze. just softdrinks. I am an Eastern Cape-bred pavement special. I know booze, and since attending a Mighty Man Christian camp, I have come to also know when there is no booze.

The atmosphere was so peaceful. Just no edge.

The only dop I saw were three silly teens down on the bottom braai spot who had sneaked their equally silly trendy gin to the beach. One devil’s juice bottle spotted at scores of braai parties. I will take it.

Yes, there was the sound of a bottle smashing, tossed callously and thoughtlessly out the window in Bonza Bay road, and when I got to the Esplanade on Sunday morning, the glitter of fake diamonds started as I turned into Moore Street.

But as I came to the Windmill and got onto the Esplanade, the wreckage from the booze bandits had been replaced by community-paid and BCM-hired cleaners who were brooming and bagging the mindless party chaos.

Buffalo City is SA’s party capital at Christmas and that won’t change. But to see the mess cleared away so early in the morning fills me with pride.

That is the real change.

As we stare into the bleak prospect of another year of global partying and war led by the most dodgy of characters, I take the clean up warriors of our city to heart. You are the bearers of hope and genuine excitement that we could force the exploiters, the polluters, the profiteering gangsters out of power.

So people can breath, and live in altruism, in community.

It’s the only way.

There is a supermoon above and a comet incoming.

Happy New Year to you, my last standing reader.