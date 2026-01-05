Tomorrow still matters for two Eastern Cape centenarians

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At his age of 102, an author, retired lawyer, educator, historian, and anti-apartheid activist, Mda Mda of Mthatha, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Fort Hare, his alma mater in 2025.

They joke that life only really got interesting after 100 — new honours, new experiences, and even first-time celebrations arriving long after most people have packed life away.

At 107 and 103, respectively, East London’s Nomabhulu Sogwizi and Mthatha’s Mda Mda say they are still looking ahead with curiosity, humour and faith, planning for tomorrow even after witnessing more than a century of yesterdays.

Both agree that 2025 has been a blessing, and that “God’s timing is everything”.

They speak of slowing bodies but sharp minds, of adapting to gentler routines, and of finding joy in family, memory and hope.

Sogwizi said she was already looking forward to the Easter weekend, while Mda insists that staying engaged with the world kept him energised.

“Staying informed keeps me young,” he said, with his love of reading and news still a daily habit.

Born in Cwengcwe in the Zeleni administrative area outside Qonce on July 19 1918 — “a day younger than Nelson Mandela”, she likes to remind people — Sogwizi now lives with her daughter, Xoliswa Stone, 68, in Newlands, East London.

She never attended school, spending her life working the land, raising a family and running a household.

Her grandchildren listen wide-eyed as she tells stories of trekking 10km barefoot to the mealie fields and working the whole day.

“Life was tough, but we were tougher. Working the land and walking long distances kept me fit and strong,” she said.

Her great-grandchildren affectionately call her the “Gogo of the nation”.

Widowed in 2004 after the death of her husband, Baninzi, and having lost eight of her 10 children, she speaks openly about grief and endurance.

“Grief is a shadow that follows you, but gratitude is the light that guides you,” she said.

These days she still enjoys vegetables and wild greens — unkxasa, mbikichane, tyuthu and umsobo — along with chocolates, desserts and juicy chicken or pork.

“Mom still believes she is that young good cooker, but now she needs our assistance as she sometimes walks with assistance or crutches,” Stone said.

For Sogwizi, 2025 also brought something entirely new — her first Christmas party in her honour, hosted by property mogul Xoliwa Tini and Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku.

She was also part of another celebration organised by the Old Apostolic Church through Elder Gift Nqotho.

She jokes that only after turning 100 do new things seem to arrive in life.

About 250km away in Viedgesville, Mthatha, Mda reflects on his own long journey with the same mix of humour and insight.

Born on March 15, 1922, in Ncambedlani, he has lived through student activism, political change, law, teaching and royal tradition.

He recalls the history of the former Transkei, its festive seasons, dances and gatherings, alongside the politics and social shifts of SA.

At 96, he authored and published his book Struggle and Hope: Reflections on the Recent History of the Transkeian People, and in 2025 he proudly received an honorary doctorate in law from his alma mater, the University of Fort Hare.

“At 102 and still being honoured,” he says, chuckling.

He credits his longevity to curiosity, adaptability and laughter.

“Stay curious, adapt, never stop moving and laugh often,” he said. Like Sogwizi, he has never smoked or drunk alcohol.

He remains fond of simple food — especially Amabele porridge, which he has eaten since childhood.

“If it was him, he would eat Amabele porridge any time of the day,” his daughter, Nyameka, said.

He prefers his rice and mutton cooked without spices.

Both elders have lived through apartheid, the euphoria of freedom, the ravages of HIV/Aids and the Covid-19 pandemic.

They speak of loved ones lost and hardships endured, but also of perseverance, humour and faith as constant anchors.

Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren remain their greatest source of joy, gathering to listen to stories of resilience, struggle and triumph.

Mda meets the weight of time with wit.

“I am still here,” he jokes. “I think God says, ‘Mda, you have got too many sins, go back, fix things, and come back when you are squeaky clean.’ I’m working on it, one day at a time.”

Sogwizi jokes, too: “The Angel Gabriel has got a long memory, but I think he has forgotten me.

“With my husband and eight children gone, I am like a ghost, invisible, just lingering. I am in no rush.

“Those who are can go ahead — I will catch up when it’s my time.”

Even after more than 100 years, they say tomorrow still matters.

“Life is a gift. I am grateful for every moment, good or bad — it is all part of the journey,” Sogwizi said.

And as Mda reflects on the long road behind him, he remains open to whatever lies ahead.

“I have lived a full life, seen many wonders, and made a difference. I know God has a plan, and I am at peace,” he said — smiling, and still looking forward.

