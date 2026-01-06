‘Don’t bask in the sun — apply for jobs’: Gwede Mantashe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe says the unemployed have become overly dependent on the state instead of applying for jobs.

Speaking in an interview with the SABC, Mantashe said the ANC had made a mistake by fostering what he described as a “parcel society” where citizens expect the government to provide everything without public participation.

“We’ve developed a theory of delivery where people sit back, sit in the sun and expect the state to deliver, while people themselves are not involved,” Mantashe said. “If our people can be involved, we’ll be a better country. It’s a mistake we have created as the ANC — I must own up to that — where we created a parcel society instead of ensuring participation.”

Asked whether he was satisfied with the ANC’s record in government, Mantashe said he was “happy” with what the party had delivered but criticised citizens for failing to take advantage of opportunities created since 1994.

“I am happy that we have delivered. We have changed the outlook of the country. I am unhappy that many of our people don’t use the advantages of an ANC government. Instead, they expect that government to take them there.”

Using an analogy, Mantashe said the ANC had created opportunities. “The ANC has given you a fishing rod — must it now catch fish for you?” he asked.

The latest official unemployment rate is 31.9% (including only those actively seeking work).

He said South Africans needed to move away from dependence on the state and take greater responsibility for solving the country’s challenges. “We must all be part of the solution and not depend on the state or the ANC for solutions. The more people get involved, the better the country will be.”

Reflecting on his own experience, Mantashe said he had never expected the government to find work for him. “I am now over 70. I’ve never had a government looking for a job for me,” he said.

“Today, because there is a progressive government, people expect that government to go and give them jobs. They don’t look for jobs themselves, and that must change. You queue for a job, you look for the advert, and you apply in real terms. We must move out of being a parcel society and become an active society.”

Mantashe’s remarks come as the ANC prepares to hold its flagship political event, the January 8 statement, at Moruleng Stadium in Moruleng, North West, on Saturday.

TimesLIVE