Eastern Cape farmers warned of foot-and-mouth disease threat

Farms between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay have been placed under quarantine after an outbreak of foot and mouth disease was reported in the area

Eastern Cape agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe has urged farmers in rural Mbizana in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality to do their bit in the fight against foot and mouth disease (FMD).

Addressing hundreds of farmers as part of a government awareness campaign in Mbizana on Monday, Kontsiwe said there was no known cure or effective treatment for the disease.

Some medication used by livestock owners could slow down the symptoms of the disease though.

“One of the biggest risks is that there is no medicine that is known to cure it,” she said. It is decimating the animal population.

“While affected animals do not always die, those that give birth unfortunately lose their calves as they die shortly after being born.”

She said the situation had a negative impact on livestock numbers, the livelihood of farmers and the economy.

Farmers could either not sell their livestock for a profit or buyers demanded lower prices.

She said the awareness campaign was aimed at strengthening efforts to contain the spread of the disease in the Eastern Cape.

Kontsiwe confirmed a positive case of FMD had been discovered in Keiskammahoek within the Amahlathi municipal area two days before Christmas.

Subsequently, suspected cases in livestock showing lesions consistent with the disease were reported in Willowvale in the Mbhashe Local Municipality, Matatiele, as well as in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela region.

However, no additional cases had been confirmed, Kontsiwe said.

“Farmers and communities are urged to remain vigilant and immediately report animals showing symptoms such as excessive salivation, sores, or blisters in the mouth and on the feet.”

She also urged farmers who had bought animals from outside the province to keep them separate from their herds initially, before integrating them.

“Those animals should be kept away from other animals and quarantined for at least three weeks. Some of the symptoms [if they have the disease] will be detectable after two weeks,” she said.

“We would also like to appeal to those who have bought animals to slaughter to keep them away from other animals and ensure they slaughter them immediately.”

Explaining the impact of the disease, Kontsiwe said some animals which produced milk developed blisters on their udders.

Cattle also suffered with painful wounds.

Over time, the animals grew thinner as they were unable to feed properly.

She said large wild animals such as giraffes, which often did not display any symptoms, were believed to be carriers of the disease.

People could also spread it through their footwear, for instance, after having walked in an area where there were infected animals.

The highly contagious viral disease affects cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.

Though it cannot be spread to humans, a department report said it caused big economic losses, affected the movement of animals as well as trade products with other countries.

Clinical signs included fever, excessive saliva and blisters in the mouth, on the tongue, and on the feet and teats.

It resulted in lameness and reluctance to walk, a drop in milk production and poor growth.

It can be spread from animal to animal, saliva and milk.

The virus could also be spread through contaminated food and water.

Mbizana farmer Zihambele Zulu told the Dispatch he had been shocked when one of his cows exhibited symptoms in December.

He did not know what was wrong with the animal initially, with more of his cows showing symptoms later.

“Symptoms included swollen lips, tongue and drooling saliva.

“The animals were struggling to feed.

“I was told that someone might have bought cows from outside the province which led to the outbreak,” Zulu said.

But he was grateful for the advice from experts on how to help heal his infected cows.

He said the department’s awareness campaign was vital, especially for people who lived in rural communities where information was hard to come by.

Siphamandla Somi said he lost 85 of his livestock to the disease.

He owns herds in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

He said his surviving livestock had not shown any symptoms.