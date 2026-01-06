‘Even if I go, I will come back one day,’ says poet Inga Makali

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Written in isiXhosa, the book supports reading and writing in indigenous languages

Inga Mkalali, 19, from eSihlabeni in Nqamakwe has joined a growing group of young Eastern Cape writers with the publication of a poetry collection titled Hamba Ubuye.

Written in isiXhosa, the book explores social issues within communities, encourages young people to express themselves through literature, and supports reading and writing in indigenous languages.

Mkalali, who is studying towards a B.Ed degree at Walter Sisulu University, wrote the poems in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the works reflects directly on that period and the uncertainty it created.

“The poems were written in 2021 — the short stories came much later, in 2024.

“When I was writing, I would be lying if I said I knew one day this would be a published book,” Mkalali said.

The 30-page collection is Mkalali’s first published work and was printed by Mbana Publishing and Printing after earlier plans to release it in 2024 were delayed while a suitable publisher was sought.

“That experience reminded me that as human beings we plan, but God decides. His timing is always good,” they said.

The book also carries personal meaning. Its title and cover design pay tribute to Mkalali’s late grandmother, Nophumzile.

“My grandmother used to stand at the door and sing to me as I left for school, saying ‘hamba ubuye mntwana wam’.

“She believed that even if I left home, I would one day return with something in my hands,” they said.

The green colour on the cover represents hope and the belief that journeys can lead to growth. “I always knew that even if I go, I will come back one day,” Mkalali said.

They added that the themes in Hamba Ubuye speak to people who may feel detached from their original goals or sense of direction.

“Sometimes, because of the long road, we lose ourselves in the process and forget the dreams we once had — and I want to say to people, ‘kuyabuyeleka’. There is still time to find yourself and return to who you truly are.”

Mkalali said the idea of “ukubuya” can refer to different forms of return — whether physical, emotional or a reconnection with forgotten aspirations.

“Sometimes we have to lose ourselves in order to find who we truly are,” they said.

The collection is intended for readers who enjoy isiXhosa poetry and short stories, as well as learners who may be encouraged to read and write in their mother tongue.

“I am sharing my story with the hope that someone may relate to it, and if even one person finds value in these pages, then the effort has been worthwhile,” Mkalali said.