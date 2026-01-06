Gauteng discontinues 410 vehicles in festive-season blitz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Between December 1 and 31, the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate made 88 arrests.

The Gauteng department of roads and transport has taken 410 vehicles off the road (discontinued) during its festive-season blitz.

Between December 1 and 31, the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) also impounded 110 vehicles and made 88 arrests across the province as part of efforts to curb lawlessness and remove unsafe vehicles.

Johannesburg recorded the highest enforcement activity, with 186 vehicles discontinued and 39 vehicles impounded.

Tshwane issued 914 notices and discontinued 155 vehicles.

Ekurhuleni saw 35 arrests, 35 impoundments and 69 vehicles discontinued, while 15 arrests were recorded in Sedibeng.

A crackdown on public transport found:

498 minibuses operating without licence discs;

629 drivers without valid driving licences; and

discontinued 358 minibuses for critical defects.

Roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the results reflect a firm stance against unsafe and illegal operations.

“The outcomes demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to lawlessness on our roads. Operators who endanger commuters through non-compliance will be dealt with decisively,” she said.

“Removing unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers from our roads is a critical intervention to save lives and ensure safe public transport.”