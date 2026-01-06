Growing death toll of traditional nurses raises alarm in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape is not only grappling with high fatality and injury rates among initiates, but is also facing a growing trend of deaths among traditional nurses (amakhankatha), some of whom have died in violent or tragic circumstances — including stabbing, lightning strikes, suicide and hut fires.

This pattern has emerged over the past three years and appears to be increasing each season.

Authorities warn that the situation threatens the safety and wellbeing of both initiates and the traditional practitioners responsible for their care.

The Eastern Cape initiate death toll had risen to 23 by Monday, while seven traditional nurses had died in separate incidents.

Most initiates died from dehydration, septicemia, suicide, drowning and assault-related injuries.

Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima said the deaths of traditional nurses represented a worrying new trend.

“We must act fast to do everything possible to prevent this from running out of our hands; now things are made worse with the deaths of men who are looking after the initiates,” he said.

Matanzima confirmed that all the deceased traditional nurses were from different towns in the Chris Hani district.

“Three died on the same day when they were tragically struck by lightning in Dordrecht,” he said.

“Another died in a fire when an initiation grass hut caught alight. Two committed suicide.”

This man was doing the right and procedurally correct thing by allowing initiates to drink water. Those who killed him must be arrested and jailed. — Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima, Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee chair

Another traditional nurse was fatally stabbed during an argument about whether initiates should be allowed to drink water.

“This man was doing the right and procedurally correct thing by allowing initiates to drink water. Those who killed him must be arrested and jailed,” Matanzima said.

Of the 23 initiate deaths:

10 were due to dehydration;

one to sepsis;

one to an epileptic-related aspiration;

one to suicide by hanging;

one to lightning;

two to assault- and accident-related injuries;

one to cardiac failure;

one to an accidental stab wound to the neck;

one to pulmonary embolism;

one to drowning; and

three to natural causes.

The OR Tambo district recorded seven deaths, followed by Amathole with six, Chris Hani four, Buffalo City three, Alfred Nzo two and Joe Gqabi one.

No deaths were reported in Nelson Mandela Bay or Sarah Baartman.

Amathole Traditional Initiation Forum chair Nkosi Mzikayise Kaulela expressed concern over the six deaths in his district, including a case in Diya Village, Butterworth, where an initiate “fell over a spear and was fatally injured on the neck”.

He also referred to an incident at Ethembeni Village near Qonce where initiates were allegedly attacked by a group from neighbouring Mbaxa Village. Five initiates were injured.

“Elders, community leaders and parents have come together and crafted a plan to avoid factional fighting — it was by God’s grace that there were no fatalities,” Kaulela said.

By Monday, 151 initiates were still in hospital:

44 in Chris Hani;

34 in Amathole;

30 in OR Tambo;

15 in Buffalo City Metro;

15 in Joe Gqabi;

five in Sarah Baartman;

five in Alfred Nzo; and

three in Nelson Mandela Bay.

A total of 39,257 boys underwent medical pre-screening before initiation. Of these, 31,426 were circumcised legally, while 382 were circumcised illegally. OR Tambo recorded 289 unlawful circumcisions, followed by BCM with 45 and Alfred Nzo with 22. None were recorded in Chris Hani, Nelson Mandela Bay or Sarah Baartman.

Matanzima said the season would officially close on January 14 when schools reopened.

Close to 40,000 boys went for initiation this season. During the 2024 summer initiation period, 34 initiates died.