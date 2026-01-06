NSFAS urges rejected students to appeal on time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NSFAS has warned rejected students to submit complete appeals within 30 days or risk losing the chance to have their 2026 funding decision reviewed.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has urged students whose 2026 funding applications were rejected to submit appeals on time, warning that late or incomplete appeals will not be considered.

NSFAS confirmed that 49,538 rejected applications were mainly from first-time applicants whose household income exceeded the R350,000 threshold.

The scheme said rejected students, including first-time entrants and continuing students, have the right to appeal funding decisions. The appeal window opens immediately after students receive their application outcome.

“The appeals window opens immediately as application outcomes are communicated, with the final deadline for appeals set for 14 January 2026. Outcomes will be communicated by 16 February 2026,” said the NSFAS board chairperson, Dr Mugwena Maluleke.

Students have 30 days from the day they receive their outcome to submit an appeal with all required supporting documents. NSFAS stressed that this deadline is strict.

“Students must submit all supporting documents within 30 days of their outcome notification,” said Maluleke. He added that appeals that are incomplete or submitted after the deadline will not be processed, and students will lose the chance to appeal.

Maluleke encouraged students to prepare their documents early and follow the process carefully to avoid missing the deadline.

