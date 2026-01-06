OBITUARY | Errol Moorcroft remembered as ‘a gentleman and a scholar’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Author, Eastern Cape farmer, and liberal politician Errol (EK) Moorcroft died this week aged 85.

Tributes have poured in for Moorcroft who has been described as a democrat, a “gentleman and a scholar”, and a devoted servant of South Africa’s democracy.

Moorcroft was particularly well known for his passionate anti-apartheid stance in parliament during the turbulent 1980s.

He was born into a farming family in Adelaide in 1940 and spent his early years on the family farm. He later went to school at Queen’s College Boys’ High in Queenstown (Komani). In 1959 he graduated from the Grootfontein College of Agriculture.

From there he went on to Rhodes University to read for a bachelor of arts degree, which he obtained in 1964.

His academic excellence earned him the Abe Bailey Bursary which allowed him to attend the University of Oxford in England, from where he graduated with a Master of Letters (MLitt) degree in 1967. At Oxford, he was awarded a blue for rugby, a sport in which he also represented Eastern Province.

He lectured at Rhodes University in 1968 but returned to farming between 1968 and 1981. He was fluent in isiXhosa, and had a lifelong love for trees, which grew in abundance on his Clifton Farm in the Winterberg.

He cut his teeth in politics in 1981 with the then Progressive Federal Party as its member for the Albany constituency, which had, as its population centre, Makhanda.

He later became a Democratic Party (the successor party to the PFP which later became the Democratic Alliance) member of the Senate of South Africa in 1994 and continued serving until 1999 in the National Council of Provinces.

He succeeded Ken Andrew as DP federal chairperson in 1997, returning to the National Assembly in 1999. He served as that party’s spokesperson on the environment and later agriculture, land affairs, tourism, water affairs, and forestry.

He retired from politics in 2004 and returned to farming in the Winterberg.

One of his dearest friends, former Springbok rugby captain Tommy Bedford, said Moorcroft was a “truly wonderful fellow”.

He said they had met in 1963 when Moorcroft was a student at Rhodes University and Bedford at Natal University. They were both selected to play for Central Universities (Free State, Rhodes, Natal) against the touring Wallabies. The combined Oxford and Cambridge University team, the Oxcambs, were also touring at the time.

Bedford said he and Moorcroft were also selected to play for South African Universities against the Oxcambs, little knowing that three years later they would both be students at Oxford, playing rugby for the university.

“We were in the team which beat Cambridge in the Varsity Match of 1966,” said Bedford.

He said Moorcroft had a deep concern for South Africa and its future.

Sharp critic of apartheid

Like Bedford himself, Moorcroft was a sharp critic of apartheid. Many believe Bedford’s political stance contributed to a premature end to his rugby-playing career.

Bedford says one of their most notable adventures together was attending the Dakar Dialogue, a conference held between concerned South Africans and exiled ANC members in Dakar, Senegal, in July 1987.

“EK’s political diplomacy came to the fore when it really did matter, given that in my view the Dakar talks helped greatly to ‘get things going’ for the new South Africa.”

“I will sorely miss my dear old friend,” said Bedford.

DA leader John Steenhuisen described Moorcroft as a “dedicated servant of South Africa’s democratic journey” whose contribution to South Africa and its battle for democracy could not be overstated.

“As federal chairperson, he worked tirelessly to advance the cause of democracy and to ensure that South Africa remained on a path towards an inclusive future.

His leadership and wisdom, always tinged with self-deprecating humour, offered a beacon within the party and for others across the political spectrum. — John Steenhuisen, DA leader

A former PFP parliamentary colleague, Robin Carlisle – who later served as the DA’s Western Cape Transport MEC – said Moorcroft’s gentle charm had “won back” the Albany constituency for the PFP in 1981.

“He represented the best of the liberal tradition.”

Prof Steve Olivier, vice-chancellor of Robert Gordon University in Scotland, said he was “privileged to have known EK Moorcroft”.

‘Unshakeable values’

“He towered over many of us, not just in stature but in both intellect and principles. His unshakeable values led him to the uncomfortable arena of anti-apartheid politics, where his determination to rid South Africa of the scourge of racism made for a life that wasn’t always easy.

“His handwritten letter of thanks to me for helping in that campaign remains a treasured possession, showing not just EK’s graciousness, but also the grace that we as society should aspire to.

“South Africa owes EK and others like him an inestimable debt – we should live to honour that. Hamba kakuhle."