Security guard assault case rescheduled

Mfezeko Sodawe, Luxolo Sodawe and Lutho Pamali, accused of assaulting a security guard, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court.

The case against three men accused of assaulting a security guard in Ebuhlanti has been postponed until next month for further investigations.

Luxolo Sodawe, Lutho Pamali and Mfezeko Sodawe appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

They faced charges of common assault. Luxolo and Pamali were out on warning after their brief appearance last week. Mfezeko, who made his appearance from the holding cells, was released on warning.

They were warned not to contact the security guard. Their release angered those who attended the proceedings on Tuesday, including BCM mayor Princess Faku and provincial EFF leader Zilindile Vena.

They will be back in the dock on February 25.

