Swimmer’s depth of compassion in epic ocean challenge for badly injured friend

Open water swimmer Sue Derbyshire has completed her one-year-365-swims challenge for respected Nelson Mandela Bay businessman and environmentalist Mark Rushmere, who is recovering from a serious car accident.

The challenge started as an outreach to Derbyshire’s late husband Dennis. However, a month and a half into it, when she learnt that her friend Mark had been in an accident, she changed course.

She said she was glad she had made the decision.

“Dennis would be forever in my heart but I needed to anchor myself in the present and fight for a friend in the living world, who could benefit from my efforts.”

In a Friendly City testament to community spirit and resilience, she completed the challenge on December 31.

Derbyshire said she knew Rushmere, 60, as co-owner of the Kariega Game Reserve and a former SA cricketer from school at Woodridge College.

“Years later, after I started ocean swimming, I was doing each one for Dennis, and Mark and his mate Steve de Beer used to join me on Sundays.

“Then one day in mid-February last year they didn’t arrive and I learnt Mark had been in a bad car accident, and he was paralysed.

“I wanted to show how much we loved him and believed in him, so I refocused my challenge to where I would do a swim every day of the year for him.”

The 53-year-old admitted that, having begun her original programme on January 21 2025, by mid-winter things were tough.

“The water temperature was in the low teens, I got a hole in my eardrum and my skin was in a mess from all the salt.

“The conditions were also wild.

“The open water swimmer group were really supportive but sometimes it was just Tabs [Mteto, Wayne Pheiffer Coffee Shop chief barista], there in the morning to zip me up and send me on my way.

“But the challenge was for Mark and for me. I remembered his smile, and pressed on.”

Swimming out past backline from the south end of Kings Beach, she did the return swim to Six Pack off Humewood Beach (1200m) or Shark Rock Pier (2400m).

If conditions were too hectic, she went just to Nipple Rock, or did an “in and out” of the surf at McArthur Baths.

Derbyshire said her bungy ball and property businesses had taken a knock as she became consumed with completing the challenge she had set herself.

“I would lie awake at night thinking what the conditions would be the next day.

“I was a person who loved ocean swimming, but I was dreading having to go in.”

In late September, she hit the wall when her doctor diagnosed severe skin trauma and instructed her not to swim for at least two weeks.

However, the show had to go on, so Derbyshire’s fellow open water swimmers stepped up to the plate and filled in for her while she was out of action.

Each day was carefully ticked off on a special calendar but when she returned to the fray, she in any case did two weeks’ worth of double swims.

She said having completed the challenge on December 31, she was taking a much-needed break from her beloved ocean.

“Even after two days out the seawater, my skin is feeling better.

“But I feel like it was all worth it.

“My message is — we’re there for you, Mark.”

De Beer said Rushmere had been severely injured but was recovering slowly.

“What Sue has done is wonderfully positive, and much appreciated.”

The Herald