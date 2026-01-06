News

WATCH | NSFAS briefs media on preparations for the 2026 academic year

Support measures enhanced for universities and TVET colleges

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi.
NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi. (Freddy Mavunda)

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chair Dr Mugwena Maluleke, briefed the media on Tuesday to outline NSFAS’s preparations for the 2026 academic year.

Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke says teachers must be allowed to leave schools from today, due to fears of coronavirus contagion.
NSFAS board chairperson, Mugwena Maluleke. (Robert Tshabalala)

Maluleke discussed funding disbursements and registration support for all universities and TVET colleges.

The NSFAS official also touched on support measures for institutions and students during the registration period and the streamlined appeals process.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Eastern Cape farmers warned of foot-and-mouth disease threat

2

Sunrise paddle turns into brush with sharks for teens near East London

3

‘Izibazane’ status debate reflects reality of today’s family dynamics

4

Collective action needed to address teenage pregnancy crisis

5

Search continues for body of Christmas Day drowning victim

Related Articles