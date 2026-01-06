WATCH | NSFAS briefs media on preparations for the 2026 academic year

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chair Dr Mugwena Maluleke, briefed the media on Tuesday to outline NSFAS’s preparations for the 2026 academic year.
Maluleke discussed funding disbursements and registration support for all universities and TVET colleges.
The NSFAS official also touched on support measures for institutions and students during the registration period and the streamlined appeals process.
