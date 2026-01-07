Almost 20,000 drivers arrested or fined in BCM safety blitz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nearly 20,000 drivers in Buffalo City Metro have been arrested or fined for traffic violations since mid-November.

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the campaign — part of the metro’s Safer Festive Season programme — prioritised road safety through sustained visibility and enforcement.

It resulted in 19,400 motorists being arrested or fined for road safety violations between November 15 and the present.

“BCM Traffic Services implemented a comprehensive operational plan targeting key transgressions such as reckless and negligent driving, driver fitness and vehicle roadworthiness,” he said.

“Moving-violation enforcement, vehicle checkpoint operations, static roadblocks, road closures, traffic control and high-visibility patrols formed part of the operations conducted during the festive season.

“Between November 15 and 30 2025, Traffic Services stopped and screened 11,605 vehicles … 1,952 prosecutions were issued, 9,426 motorists were prosecuted for speeding, 144 warrants were executed, and other arrests were made, while 38 vehicles were suspended.

“With the increase in festive traffic volumes fromDecember 1 to date, enforcement operations were further intensified,” he said.

He said from December 1, 18,456 vehicles were stopped and screened, 3,675 fines were issued, 207 motorists were arrested for drunk driving, 10,010 speeding violations were recorded and 152 warrants were executed, along with other arrests.

“BCM’s Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) enforcement system also contributed to compliance, generating R433,950 between November 15 and 30 and R549,900 from December 1 to date.”

DA caucus leader Sue Bentley said: “It is so difficult to assess BCM’s operations during the festive season because councillors — and ward councillors especially — are not privy to the targets they have set themselves in terms of the number of operations they will undertake.

“It is good to see that there have been arrests, but clearly this is not something that can be limited to the festive season.

She said inconsistent law enforcement throughout the year allowed motorists to continue driving under the influence of alcohol with little fear of consequences.

While the DA acknowledged the large number of fines issued, Bentley questioned whether the primary emphasis was on safety.

“The number of fines issued definitely reflects a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road by motorists.

“It almost looks as though BCM chooses to impose fines on speeding drivers in order to improve revenue collection, as opposed to making the roads safer through a continued visible and effective presence of traffic officers.”

Bentley said councillors received statistics on fines and arrests, but not on outcomes.

“Council does not get feedback on the number of prosecutions, the number of fines actually paid, or the income raised from the fines that are paid,” she said.

“The ANPR system does make a difference to revenue collection, but it certainly plays no role in traffic safety.

“Only a continued visible presence of traffic officers doing their job effectively, and without fear or favour, can positively modify driver behaviour.”

The DA called for sustained enforcement beyond the festive season, particularly in known hotspot areas.

“BCM knows the problem areas where people get into their cars after drinking and partying.

“They need to set up regular roadblocks in the vicinity of those hotspots,” Bentley said.