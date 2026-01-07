BCM should turn festive wins into lasting growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tourism spend exceeded R65m, and with a few days before the season officially ends, it is anticipated that this figure will increase.

The festive holidays officially wind down in the coming days, and for the Buffalo City metro, the 2025 season was a clear success.

More people stayed at hotels and other accommodation during this period, with occupancy rates reaching 79%. According to BCM, this is a 14% increase from the 2024 festive season period.

Tourism spend exceeded R65m, and with a few days before the season officially ends, it is anticipated that this figure will increase.

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said no drownings or major incidents were reported, except for an assault of a security guard at Ebuhlanti. In a video that was shared widely on social media, the alleged suspects can be seen kicking and manhandling Xolisile Nongodlwana. Two people have been arrested and charged with assault.

The growth in occupancy numbers and tourism spend is good for local businesses and is a much-needed boost to the local economy. The success of the festive season should be the starting point for a bigger goal: making BCM a popular place for visitors throughout the year.

To do so, the city must tackle infrastructure and service delivery challenges that hinder its full potential. The Quigney Ratepayers Association said more needed to be done to tackle public drinking.

The Daily Dispatch visited several ablution facilities in the East London CBD and surrounding areas after a council report in December highlighted the state of public toilets in BCM.

What was found on the ground was shocking. Many were broken, filthy and unusable. Some facilities had no running water, damaged roofs and no basins.

At Market Square, unsavoury characters are reportedly using the toilets to do drugs. Street vendors said they relieved themselves behind cars or used the toilets of stores because the public toilets are unsafe and unhygienic.

BCM said it was aware of the state of amenities in the city centre and was working towards restoring these facilities. However, most of these toilets have been in this state for years. The deterioration did not happen overnight.

Filthy and unsafe amenities detract from visitor experience and reflect poorly on the city’s commitment to hygiene.

Keeping the city clean is key. Beaches, parks, and other recreational facilities need regular cleaning and maintenance if we want to encourage repeat visits to the city.

BCM had a strong festive season, but there is room for improvement. By fixing public toilets, improving safety, and keeping the city clean, BCM can become a destination of choice throughout the year.