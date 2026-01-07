Body of Phoenix crime fighter found two days after going missing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Security, police and community members gathered after the body of crime fighter Muzzafar Saib was found on Wednesday.

A Durban crime fighter was found dead in Phoenix on Wednesday, two days after he went missing.

Two suspects led authorities to the location where 25-year-old Muzzafar Saib’s body had been dumped in a stream along the Phoenix Highway.

Private security company KZNVIP said it was believed the victim sustained multiple stab wounds.

KZN VIP Protection spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said Saib was last seen alive on Monday when his services as an e-hailing driver were requested.

“Concern grew among family members when they were unable to make contact with their son, who was involved in crime prevention efforts in Phoenix and worked closely with Community Policing Forums, private security companies and the SAPS,” said Naidoo.

A co-ordinated search effort involving multiple agencies and community members was launched.

“Searches were conducted through dense bush areas and surrounding areas in an attempt to locate the missing victim.

“On Tuesday night, the victim’s vehicle was discovered abandoned in the Bhambayi area with its registration plates removed. Community members, together with security partners, continued search operations and subsequently identified two persons of interest,” said Naidoo.

After the pair showed police the location, emergency medical services assessed the victim at the scene.

“He showed no signs of life and was declared deceased. The SAPS, together with search and rescue teams, remain on scene and are recovering the body from the stream. The investigation is ongoing.”

Naidoo said the crime-fighting community was devastated.

“The loss of a dedicated crime fighter in such a brutal manner is a devastating blow to all who work to keep communities safe.”

