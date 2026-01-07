Eastern Cape wildlife sanctuary’s programmes foster love for nature

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Animals in Wonderland Educational Wildlife Sanctuary in Crockarts Hope has been keeping children entertained during the school holidays with engaging and interactive wildlife programmes and events. Pictured are Jeru Greenfingers, right, with a Barn owl and her husband, Juan " Zookeeper" Claasen, with a Harris hawk during a presentation. With them, is Liam Pope, 7

Over the past 26 years, Jeru Greenfingers and Juan Claasen have been opening young minds to the wonders of wildlife at the Animals in Wonderland Educational Wildlife Sanctuary.

For the couple, caring for wildlife is not a job but a lifelong calling that goes hand in hand with teaching young children about animals in a fun, meaningful and educational way.

They have been taking in animals that cannot be released into the wild for the better part of two decades while the sanctuary itself has been running for 16 years.

“We teach the youth to respect, love, care for and nurture animals and humans,” Greenfingers said.

“A balance in life is important for healthy living. We share with them our love for nature.

The animals are fascinating and it’s great to see the kids get excited about petting them and retaining all the information we teach.”

The sanctuary is home to a diverse range of animals, including birds, monkeys, meerkats, tortoises, venomous and non-venomous snakes, caracals, bush pigs, water mongoose, owls and hawks.

Animals in Wonderland offers programmes specifically designed for schools so children can interact with the animals and learn about them.

“We offer a talk and tour where we walk around the sanctuary and talk about the animals as we go.

“We do the same with the reptiles.

“There is also an obstacle course the kids love, where they have to find clues all over the sanctuary.

“We try to make it an immersive experience for everyone,” Greenfingers said.

Her passion for the sanctuary and animals has always been strong.

In 2016 she went viral when she spent two weeks in a room full of snakes, taking only two breaks a day.

This was a bold and successful fundraising effort to prevent the sanctuary closing.

During school holidays, the sanctuary runs a holiday club, where parents can drop off their children to spend time learning in an educational and interactive setting.

Janno Kruger, 14, said his love for animals, especially reptiles, had grown since he started visiting the holiday club.

“I enjoy being here. I’ve been coming for a long time.

“I love reptiles, and I get to learn more about them every time I come.”

