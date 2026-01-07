European leaders rally behind Greenland in face of renewed US interest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Leaders from major European powers rallied behind Greenland on Tuesday, saying in a joint statement that the Arctic island belongs to its people, following renewed interest by US president Donald Trump in taking over the Danish territory.

Trump has in recent weeks repeated that he wants to gain control of Greenland, an idea first voiced in 2019 during his first presidency, arguing that it is vital for the US military, and that Denmark has not done enough to protect it.

A US military operation over the weekend in Venezuela that seized its leader has further rekindled concerns that Greenland might face a similar scenario. Greenland has repeatedly said it does not want to be part of the United States.

“Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” said the statement by leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark.

The leaders said security in the Arctic must be achieved collectively with NATO allies, including the US.

“NATO has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority and European Allies are stepping up,” the statement said. “We and many other Allies have increased our presence, activities, and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that Denmark could count on the solidarity of all of Europe on the issue of Greenland.

“No member should attack or threaten another member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Otherwise, NATO would lose its meaning if conflict or mutual conflicts occurred within the alliance,” Tusk told reporters in Warsaw.

The Netherlands also fully supports the joint statement, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X.

To fend off US criticism over Greenland’s defense capabilities, Denmark last year pledged 42 billion Danish crowns (R110.5bn) to boost its military presence in the Arctic.

However, in comments likely to alarm Washington’s European allies, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller brushed aside concerns about Danish sovereignty and international law.

“You can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else. But we live in a world, in the real world, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” Miller told CNN on Monday.

“There is no need to think or even talk about this in the context of a military operation. Nobody is going to fight the US militarily over the future of Greenland,” Miller added.

Just hours after Saturday’s Venezuela operation, Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, posted a map of Greenland painted in Stars & Stripes on X, accompanied by the text “SOON”.

Greenland, the world’s largest island with a population of just 57,000 people, is not an independent member of NATO but is covered by Denmark’s membership of the Western military alliance.

The island’s strategic location between Europe and North America makes it a critical site for the US ballistic missile defense system. Its mineral wealth also aligns with Washington’s ambition to reduce reliance on Chinese exports.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Monday that his government was seeking to strengthen ties with the US and that citizens should not fear an imminent US takeover.

