From salvaged can tabs to treasures for sale at V & A Waterfront

Since 2014 Duncan Village-born, Aretha Doyles has been using her creativity, collecting discarded aluminium can tabs to create fashion items and homeware, giving new purpose to materials often thrown away. SUPPLIED

Aretha Doyle has been turning discarded aluminium can tabs into fashion accessories and décor items since 2014 — giving new life to materials most people throw away.

Doyle, 45, through her Tool Tabs Accessories brand, creates handbags, belts, necklaces, bracelets, chandeliers, picture frames and decorative art pieces, as well as clothing items, all carefully woven from discarded tabs.

Doyle, 45, through her Tool Tabs Accessories brand, creates handbags, belts, necklaces, bracelets, chandeliers, picture frames and decorative art pieces, as well as clothing items, all carefully woven from discarded tabs.

The Duncan Village-born creative matriculated from Kusile High School before moving to Cape Town to study human resources management at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology — but her creative instincts pulled her in a different direction.

Beyond recycling, Doyle says her brand is grounded in storytelling, culture and community upliftment — a philosophy captured in the tagline, “Tabs That Tell Stories”.

“The idea was inspired by renowned Ghanaian artist El Anatsui, whose large-scale artworks made from discarded materials left a lasting impression on me,” she said.

She experimented with the concept in about 2010, when she produced her first can-tab bag.

“The response was immediate and encouraging,” Doyle said.

In 2011, while selling leather jewellery and looking for trading space at Cape Town’s V & A Waterfront, that prototype bag caught the eye of The Watershed’s committee.

Impressed by its originality, they offered her a stall at The Watershed.

“By October 2014, Tool Tabs Accessories was officially operating at The Watershed, where the brand continues to trade today,” she said.

The can tabs used in production are collected from taverns, restaurants, pubs and streets across several towns — often by people struggling to find work.

“This is about creating opportunities; it is not just about the product, but about the people behind it,” Doyle said.

The business now produces a wide range of items, including clothing such as skirts, vests, tassel tops, and household goods like lampshades.

Each piece is handmade, which makes production slower — and far more labour-intensive — than factory-produced goods.

Her resilience was tested during the Covid-19 pandemic, when The Watershed closed for months and business stalled after reopening.

With no tourists and almost no sales, she considered shutting down — until her team persuaded her otherwise.

“They reminded me that this business is their livelihood, and looking back, I’m grateful I didn’t give up.

“If I survived that period, there’s nothing that can break me now,” she said.

Doyle credits her team for keeping her focused and grounded.

She says the journey has taught her the value of delegating, staying consistent to build trust and managing cash flow carefully.

She has also brought three additional people on board, helping to create skills and opportunities in her hometown.

One of them, Siphosethu Petu, 33, joined the business in 2016 and now helps run operations in East London.

She says the craft has sharpened her co-ordination and concentration, while also providing steady income.

“We mostly use social media to promote our business because we’ve realised those who show the most interest are creatives and people in the fashion industry,” she said.

Doyle’s work continues to find new audiences as she proves that what gets discarded can still carry value.